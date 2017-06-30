Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: A Kolache Pop-Up Fit for a King

EXPAND Pop into King's Biergarten for kolache in flavors like bratwurst and Swiss, spicy kielbasa and apple strudel. Photo courtesy of King's Biergarten

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Java Pura and Pub Night at Saint Arnold Brewing Company

Friday, 5 to 10 p.m.

2000 Lyons

Saint Arnold has joined up with local coffee roasting company Java Pura for a fun-fueled pub night. Specialty beers will include Widow's Watch (Elissa with coffee), Jump Start (Art Car with coffee) and BB1 (Russian Imperial Stout aged in bourbon barrels with coffee). Executive chef Ryan Savoie will be creating doughnuts to pair alongside, and Java Pura will be onsite selling its cold brew, coffee beans and more.

Kolache Pop-Up at King’s Biergarten

Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon (or until sold out)

1329 East Broadway

The Pearland biergarten is bringing back its beloved kolache pop-up. Feast on varieties like three-cheese with smoked Polish sausage and fresh jalapeño, spicy kielbasa and cheddar, bratwurst and Swiss, reuben-style with housemade Thousand Island, beer-marinated sirloin, sweet cream cheese with melted strawberries, and apple strudel. Traditional fruit selections will be available as well.

One-Year Anniversary at City Acre Brewing

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

3418 Topping

City Acre Brewing will celebrate its one-year anniversary with a sprawling party, held on the property’s beautiful acre of land (and in the air-conditioned taproom and Victorian-style manor, because this is Houston, and it’s kinda hot). Expect yard games, music, a German buffet from chef Rick Kelsay and a rotating menu of brand-new specialty beers, as well as some old favorites. Tickets are $29.95 and include a commemorative anniversary pint glass, two fills of any beers of your choice and access to the German food buffet.

Local Brews Local Grooves at House of Blues

Saturday, doors open at 3 p.m.

1204 Caroline

Beer fans won't want to miss this epic craft brew and music festival, featuring a lineup of 20 local breweries, more than 50 beers and rare releases, 13 local bands and brew-inspired pub grub. Tickets start at $15 for admission (21 and up only), with additional tasting packages and VIP upgrades available.

Sunday Funday — Made in America Edition at Irish Cowboy

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

2300 Louisiana

Celebrate America with an all-day rager at this Midtown patio and bar. Doors open at 11 a.m. and there will be nonstop DJ music outside, $3 frosé and $5 frozen lemonade specials, and eats like $3 hot dogs and $5 burgers.

