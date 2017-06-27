5 Best Fish Tacos in The Clear Lake Area

Creamy crunchy catfish tacos from Joe Lee's Seafood Kitchen. Photo by Jennifer Fuller

Sinking your teeth into a soft corn tortilla filled with crispy fish, crunchy cabbage and a creamy sauce is a heavenly mix of flavors and textures in your mouth. Perfect fish tacos with a squeeze of citrus transport you to a sunny seaside taqueria in Mexico. Many restaurants have variations of this traditional combination and offer blackened or grilled versions as well. Whichever method you prefer, the Houston Press has put together a list of some of the best fish tacos in the Clear Lake area.

Joe Lee’s Seafood Kitchen in Clear Lake Shores

Since 1979, Joe Lee’s has been serving some of the freshest seafood on the Gulf Coast. From oysters to burgers, etouffee to po’boys, these delicious tacos fit right in with the rest of the menu. Choose from fried, blackened, or grilled catfish for $2.95 a piece. Or for $13.99 grab the fish taco dinner with three tacos and a side of black beans and Cajun rice. These tasty tacos are served on charred corn tortillas with shredded purple cabbage, pico de gallo, and drizzled with a mild, creamy jalapeno sauce.

Tasty Yellowfin Tuna tacos at Skallywag Suds N' Grub. Photo by Jennifer Fuller

Skallywag Suds N’ Grub in Kemah

If you’re interested in a good craft beer to go alongside your fish tacos, head over to pub Skallywag Suds N’ Grub in Kemah. The Yellowfin tuna taco is filled with thick slices of seared tuna mixed with a sweet ginger cilantro slaw, onion, chili ranch, lime, and hot sauce on corn tortillas and is only $12 for a plate of three, or purchase a la carte for $4. As a twist, Skallywag has taco specials on Wednesdays, instead of the more common Taco Tuesday. Mix and match any taco for $3 a piece. Asian pork belly, smoked pulled pork, fried chicken, and breakfast tacos are other tasty taco options.

EXPAND Visit Cabo to enjoy this beautiful blackened Mahi Mahi taco. Photo by Cabo Clear Lake

Cabo Clear Lake in Seabrook

Not only does this spot have a fantastic patio with a stunning view of Clear Lake, they also serve up a pretty tasty fish taco. Seared Yellowfin Tuna, queso fresco, avocado and fresh lime in a toasted flour tortilla make up the Ahi Avocado Tacos. Our favorite, the Blackened Mahi Mahi Taco, is blackened Mahi served inside a charred flour tortilla, and served on a bed of coleslaw, sprinkled with crumbled queso fresco and fresh pico de gallo, and drizzled with a tangy tequila lime sauce. Check out their Taco Tuesday specials and get these guys for only $4 each. Regularly $9.50 - $10.50 as a platter with a side of chips and queso.

Tacos so big they're served one to a basket at Outriggers! Photo by Jennifer Fuller

Outriggers in Seabrook

Located right on Clear Lake with a tremendous view of the Kemah bridge, Outriggers has one delectable fish taco. While they also serve shrimp tacos, the blackened catfish tacos are the prize here, though they can also come grilled or fried. Tacos are sold a la carte for $3.69 each. Each taco is served on a soft corn tortilla loaded with serrano garlic dip, lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, purple cabbage and shredded jack cheese. These tacos are packed so full they’re served one to a basket. Don’t forget to order Outriggers’ signature Cajun Bloody Mary while you’re there. You won't be disappointed.

Order these fried catfish tacos solo-style or on a platter! Photo by TopWater Grill

Topwater Grill in San Leon