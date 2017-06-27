5 Best Fish Tacos in The Clear Lake Area
Creamy crunchy catfish tacos from Joe Lee's Seafood Kitchen.
Photo by Jennifer Fuller
Sinking your teeth into a soft corn tortilla filled with crispy fish, crunchy
Joe Lee’s Seafood Kitchen in Clear Lake Shores
Since 1979, Joe Lee’s has been serving some of the freshest seafood on the Gulf Coast. From oysters to burgers, etouffee to po’boys, these delicious tacos fit right in with the rest of the menu. Choose from fried, blackened, or grilled catfish for $2.95 a piece. Or for $13.99 grab the fish taco dinner with three tacos and a side of black beans and Cajun rice. These tasty tacos are served on charred corn tortillas with shredded purple cabbage,
Tasty Yellowfin Tuna tacos at Skallywag Suds N' Grub.
Photo by Jennifer Fuller
Skallywag Suds N’ Grub in Kemah
If you’re interested in a good craft beer to go alongside your fish tacos, head over to pub
Visit Cabo to enjoy this beautiful blackened Mahi Mahi taco.
Photo by Cabo Clear Lake
Cabo Clear Lake in Seabrook
Not only does this spot have a fantastic patio with a stunning view of Clear Lake, they also serve up a pretty tasty fish taco. Seared Yellowfin Tuna, queso fresco, avocado and fresh lime in a toasted flour tortilla make up the Ahi Avocado Tacos. Our favorite, the Blackened Mahi Mahi Taco, is blackened Mahi served inside a charred flour tortilla, and served on a bed of coleslaw, sprinkled with crumbled queso fresco and fresh
Tacos so big they're served one to a basket at Outriggers!
Photo by Jennifer Fuller
Outriggers in Seabrook
Located right on Clear Lake with a tremendous view of the Kemah bridge, Outriggers has one delectable fish taco. While they also serve shrimp tacos, the blackened catfish tacos are the prize here, though they can also come grilled or fried. Tacos are sold a la carte for $3.69 each. Each taco is served on a soft corn tortilla loaded with serrano garlic dip, lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, purple cabbage and shredded jack cheese. These tacos are packed so full they’re served one to a basket. Don’t forget to order Outriggers’ signature Cajun Bloody Mary while you’re there. You won't be disappointed.
Order these fried catfish tacos solo-style or on a platter!
Photo by TopWater Grill
Topwater Grill in San Leon
Drive on down to San Leon and have a frozen cocktail on the water while eating some of the best fish tacos in the Bay Area. Two types of tacos are served here. A beautiful grilled Mahi Mahi fish taco and our favorite, the fried fish taco. This tasty taco is made with two white corn tortillas filled with catfish fried in a light tempura batter, with crunchy purple cabbage,
