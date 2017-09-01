Houston's Best Weekend Food Bets: Eat Kolaches, Help With Harvey Relief

Kolache Saturday raises money for Harvey Relief this weekend. Photo by Carla Gomez

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Harvey Donations At Del Frisco

Friday through Monday, opening hours

Various locations

Texas-based Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, operators of some 53 restaurants including Double Eagle Steak House in the Galleria, Del Frisco’s Grille on West Avenue and in The Woodlands, will donate 20 percent of their sales from Thursday, August 31 through Monday, September 4, with a goal to exceed a $1 million donation to Houston area food banks to assist those that have been impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Donation of Sales at Benjy’s and Local Foods

Friday through Sunday, all day

Various Locations

Area Benjy’s, 2424 Dunstan and 5922 Washington, and Local Foods locations, 5740 San Felipe, 420 Main, 2424 Dunstan and 2555 Kirby, will be donating 25 percent of their sales through this Sunday (September 3) to the American Red Cross Houston.

Three-Course Prix Fixe for Harvey Relief at Perry's Steakhouse & Grille

Friday through end of September

Various locations

Perry’s will offer a special three-course dinner menu beginning Friday, September 1 to benefit Houston relief and recovery in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. For every meal served from the special discounted menu, $5 will be donated to the Houston Flood Relief Fund organized by J. J. Watt. The special three-course dinner menu has been discounted to $49.95 and will be available during the entire month of September at five Houston locations (Baybrook, Katy, Memorial City, Sugar Land, and The Woodlands) as well as at the locations in Austin, Birmingham, Chicago, Dallas, Denver and San Antonio. The Houston Champions location should reopen in the coming weeks. Menu includes wedge, Caesar or kale salads, entrees such as an eight ounce bacon-wrapped surf and turf filet, Perry’s famous seven-finger-high pork chop or grilled salmon, and a dessert trio. This does not include tax and gratuity. Reservations are required.

All Day Lunch Special at Mellow Mushroom Heights

Friday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to close

1919 N. Shepherd

The Heights pizzeria is running its lunch specials all day to help the neighborhood save some cash, which is becoming a major concern for many folks in Houston right now. A slice of pizza, salad and drink or half a hoagie, salad and drink will set you back $9.99; a half hoagie, chips and a drink goes for $8.99. All day long; all weekend long.

Dollar For Dollar Harvey Donations at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse

All weekend, opening hours

1200 McKinney, 5839 Westheimer

Pappas Bros. Steakhouse and other Pappas restaurant concepts, including Pappadeaux, Pappasito’s and Pappas Bar-B-Q, will be accept and match any donation ranging from $1 to $250,000 to meet their goal of raising $1 million in partnership with the American Red Cross and United Way Houston. Pappas Bros will also offers its Houston Restaurant Weeks Menu from September 3 to September 8.

Rumba Friday at Lincoln Bar

Friday, noon to 11 p.m.

5110 Washington

The Washington party bar will donate proceeds of its special Rumba Friday: Day Edition to a few of its employees, who have lost basically everything to Harvey. The Filipino Young Professionals of Houston (FYP) will collect donations and raise money for flood relief. Drink specials for those who bring items to donate. Plus food from Flip 'n Patties and DJs and the first 40 halo halo dessert orders placed will be free.

Labor Day Weekend Kick-Off Concert at Market Square Park

Friday, 7 p.m.

301 Milam

Niko Niko's will donate 15 percent of all food and drink sales to Mayor Turner's Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund at this free Downtown Houston outdoor concert featuring The Tontons, who along with the Convoy Group will also be donating $500 each as well. Blankets, lawn chairs and picnics are welcome; food, beer and wine are available for purchase at Niko Niko’s. No glass containers or outside beverages are allowed. The event is free to attend. On-street parking is free after 6 p.m.

Annual Bacon Day at Snooze

Saturday, 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

3217 Montrose, 23501 Cinco Ranch

Snooze will donate ten percent of sales from all Texas locations on Saturday, September 2, to the Houston Food Bank. This year, Snooze’s bacon-specific specials include a bacon pancake (Wake Me Up Before You Oink Oink Pancake), a bacon benny (Farmhouse BLT Benny), and a bacon cocktail (Bacon Bomber). Plus, you can win Tender Belly bacon and a Slow Food USA membership if you write a bacon-inspired haiku or poem, and share in a comment on the “Bacon Day” post on the official Snooze Facebook Page. On Friday, September 8, Snooze will also donate ten percent of sales across all stores to Mayor Turner's Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

Kolache Saturday at Revival Market

Saturday, 8 to 11:30 a.m.

550 Heights

Kolache Saturday returns to Agricole Hospitality's breakfast and lunch hub Revival Market, with half of the proceeds of house baked kolaches purchased going straight to Mayor Turner's Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. Kolaches will be stuffed with kielbasa and cheddar, spiced apple and cream cheese, fig, and barbacoa, all going for $2.50 each.

"F*#K Harvey" Party For a Cause at The Tasting Room

Saturday, 1 to 4 p.m.

1101 Uptown Park

In an effort to raise funds for the community, The Tasting Room will say “F*#K Harvey” and party for a cause on select Saturdays and Sundays in September from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Guests can enjoy a special menu and select wines for a set price of $40 and 25 percent of every ticket sold will be donated to Houston Texan J.J. Watt’s Houston Flood Relief Fund. The Uptown Park location hosts the party this Saturday, and it will pop up in the City Centre location on September 10.

Come Together: A Fundraiser For Harvey at King’s Biergarten and King’s BierHaus

September 4, all day

1329 E Broadway, 2044 East T.C. Jester

Both King’s Biergarten in Pearland and King’s BierHaus in the Heights will be hosting a fundraiser on Labor Day titled “Come Together. A Fundraiser for Harvey" with 100 percent of proceeds from both locations going directly to Hurricane Harvey victims. Both locations will also serve as donation drop-off points that day for the following

items: toiletries (travel size shampoo, condition and soap), wheelchairs, bottled water, individually-packaged foods and pillows. The Sitters have also created The Sitter Foundation to serve the mission of helping families who have experienced recent or sudden tragedies. For more information, please email help@sitterfoundation.com.

