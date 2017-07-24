This Week in Houston Food Events: Happy Hours, Wings and Tequila

EXPAND Balls Out Burger has launched a juicy new happy hour. Photo by Trevor Gerland

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

New happy hour

Happy Hour special at Balls Out Burger

Balls Out Burger, 1603 North Durham, is celebrating its first few months of service by launching a new Happy Hour offering. On Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m., burger lovers can get a single burger with any toppings, any fries (hand-cut, shoestring, or sweet potato) and a soda for $10.

Through Saturday, July 29

Anniversary Week at Plucker’s Wing Bar

In honor of its 22nd anniversary, Plucker’s Wing Bar, 1400 Shepherd, will host an Anniversary Week Celebration, beginning now and culminating on National Chicken Wing Day (Saturday). The week-long celebration will feature daily specials like 75-cent wings and $6 boneless wing baskets along with ‘90s-themed live team trivia and a “Pluck Hunt.” A throwback menu will include the potato skins appetizer, Big Easy sandwich and Jamaican jerk signature sauce.

Monday, July 24

National Tequila Day at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

Both locations of Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 1140 Eldridge, will be celebrating National Tequila Day by offering flights of tequila alongside a selection of Sylvia’s specialty – enchiladas. For $25 per person plus tax and gratuity, celebrants can have a flight of three tequilas and four of the most popular enchiladas, from a cheese enchilada topped with its signature chili gravy to an enchilada mole with tender chicken and traditional mole poblano sauce.

National Tequila Day at Broken Barrel

Broken Barrel in the Woodlands, 1950 Hughes Landing, will be celebrating National Tequila Day with tacos and margaritas from 3 to 7 p.m. Chef Hilda Ysusi’s tacos won People’s Choice for “Best Tacos” at Houstonia’s “Taco Loco” competition in June, with cumin-scented pork tucked into pineapple-flavored tortillas. Additionally, the restaurant is hosting a live interactive tequila station from 5 to 7 p.m. or as long as alcohol lasts.

Tuesday, July 25

Tuesdays by the Beach at Nobie’s

Husband and wife team chef Martin Stayer and sommelier Sara Stayer have selected the country Mexico for the monthly Tuesdays by the Beach dinner series at Nobie's, 2048 Colquitt. The series, which takes place every last Tuesday of the month, launched last Spring and provides guest with exclusive menu items that are inspired by a specific region in the world. This time, guests can select from six to eight dishes from the Yucatan and Baja region, alongside beach-inspired cocktails.

Wedding-Inspired Happy Hour at The Dunlavy

The Dunlavy, 3422 Allen, is transforming its chandelier-lit dining room into a wedding-themed private event during this special pop-up happy hour (4 to 8 p.m.) Sip, socialize and get inspiration — from floral arrangements, décor and calligraphy to place settings and lighting, all while enjoying happy hour drinks, food specials and complimentary light bites.

WhiskyCast Tasting at Reserve 101

Reserve 101, 1201 Caroline, will host a special tasting with WhiskyCast’s Mark Gillespie at 6:30 p.m. The famed whisky podcaster will be there to provide tasting notes on some of Reserve 101’s finest spirits. Tickets are $20 each with all proceeds benefiting the Rescued Pets Movement.

Balkan-Themed Wine Dinner at Lucille’s

Join Lucille’s, 5512 La Branch, on a tour of The Balkans at this intimate six-course dinner paired with seven unique wines from Albania, Austria, Macedonia and Slovenia (7 p.m.). The evening will celebrate and showcase what chef Chris Williams learned from his 25-day tour of The Balkans and each dish will mirror the cuisine of the region from which each wine was made. Rodney Willis, a certified sommelier, will be on-site to discuss the wines, and guests will have the opportunity to purchase any of the evening’s featured wines at a discounted rate and store them in a wine locker at the restaurant for a future visit. Cost is $70/per person plus tax and gratuity. Reservations required and limited seating is available. Call 713-568-2505.

EXPAND Sundown at the Grove continues with cool beats, cold brews and hot bites. Photo by Katya Horner

Wednesday, July 26

Sundown at the Grove

The Grove, 1611 Lamar, continues its Sundown at the Grove summer series, featured every Wednesday evening through August 30 (5:30 to 8 p.m.). Patrons can enjoy samples from featured local craft breweries (or wineries) alongside DJ sets and savory food pairings with made-to-order food stations, with this week’s Sundown featuring Platypus Brewing. Tickets are $20.

Landry’s “Dining through the Decades” at McCormick & Schmick’s

Landry’s Inc. continues its Houston Chef Series: “Dining through the Decades” with chef Andrew Oliver of McCormick & Schmick’s, 1151 - 01 Uptown Park. The private and exclusive dining experience will feature five wine-paired courses, including rabbit rillette, gruyere fondue, and halibut “Wellington.” Dinner is at 7 p.m. and cost is $95 per person or $80 for Landry’s Select Club members (plus tax and gratuity).

Thursday, July 27

“Natural Wines of the Loire: Part Deux” at Vinology

The Loire Fest celebration continues at Vinology, 2314 Bissonet. At 6:30 p.m. the "Natural Wines of the Loire: Part Deux" will feature Bill and Byron of Goat Boy Selections, with flights including pours of include Cour-Cheverny, Vouvray and Bourgeuil.

Friday, July 28

Date Night Cooking Class at Brennan’s of Houston

Brennan’s, 3300 Smith, is continuing its 50th anniversary celebration and nostalgic date night cooking series, with this month’s event featuring dishes from the ‘90s. Dine on a cognac butter poached lobster soup, steak Diane with Lyonnaise potatoes, and baked Alaska. The dinner and demo runs from 6:30 to 9 p.m. and cost is $150 per couple, plus tax and gratuity.

Saturday, July 29

Appetizers for Entertaining class at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

Enchilada queen Sylvia Casares will be teaching a class on Appetizers for Entertaining at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 1140 Eldridge, from 1 to 4 p.m. Learn how to make starters like chile con queso, flautas, ceviche and picamole. To register ($60), visit sylviasenchiladas.com or call 713-334-7295.

Summer Wine Sale Featuring the Loire Valley at 13 Celsius

At 13 Celsius, 3000 Caroline, sommelier Adele Corrigan and her team will put on an all-Loire Valley summer wine sale from noon to 2 p.m. From bright crisp whites and light fruity reds to refreshing sparklers, guests are invited to learn about the different styles of wines from this region and stock up on their summer collection. Entry is $13 and includes wine samples.

Tour of Greece Wine Tasting and Class at Lucille’s

Lucille’s, 5512 La Branch, will be hosting a fun, educational wine class and tasting in its upstairs private room from 3 to 5 p.m. Featuring eight unique wines and small Greek-influenced light bites, the event will be hosted by Kristen Sandvig, a sommelier and wine sales representative of Houston-based Vino Vero Wine Company. Guests will have the opportunity to purchase any of the day’s featured wines, which have no retail presence, at a discounted rate and store in a wine locker at the restaurant for a future visit. Cost is $40/per person plus tax and gratuity. Reservations required and limited seating is available. Call 713-568-2505

Christmas in July at Buffalo Bayou Brewing Company

The crew over at Buffalo Bayou Brewing Company, 5301 Nolda, believes that Christmas should come more than once a year, so they’re going to party like it's December 25, despite the fact that it’s July. The sixth annual Christmas in July fiesta (6 to 9 p.m.) boasts an all-you-can-responsibly-drink array of limited edition beers, Blood Bros. BBQ, Rudy’s Brass Band, ugly sweater contests and photos with Black Santa. Tickets are $30 and include drinks and custom BuffBrew glassware.

