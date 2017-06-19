This Week in Houston Food Events: Tongue-Cut Sparrow Goes Tiki

EXPAND Tongue-Cut Sparrow will transform itself into the one-night-only "Tongue-Cut Flamingo" on Tuesday. Photo by Julie Soefer Photography

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All week long

Pride Week at Three Brother’s Bakery

Three Brothers Bakery is celebrating LGBT Pride Month and Houston’s Pride Week with a vibrant, seven-layer rainbow creation complete with buttercream frosting and eye-catching layers of lavender, dark purple, blue, green, yellow, orange and red. Both 8-inch whole rainbow cakes and slices will be available in-store only at the three Houston area bakery locations, 4606 Washington, 12393 Kingsride, 4036 South Braeswood.

Monday, June 19

National Martini Day at Agu Ramen

On Monday, June 19, select locations of AGU Ramen, 1360 Nasa, 9310 Westheimer and 7340 Washington, will be celebrating National Martini Day with a $1 martini special. Guests can enjoy up to two martinis (a dirty martini or AGU's special Melonlicious martini made with gin, fresh lime juice, watermelon syrup and garnished with a frozen watermelon and honeydew ball) for a buck each with the order of an entree. After the first two, the martinis will be offered at half-off.

Dinner with My Friends at Fluff Bake Bar

Fluff Bake Bar, 314 Gray, continues its guest chef series with chef John Tesar of Dallas' Knife (and of Top Chef fame). The collaborative dinner offers five courses along with a bubbly reception and hors d'oeuvres beginning at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $125 per person (excludes tax and gratuity).

Tuesday through Saturday

Chef’s Menu Series: Gujarti Cuisine at SaltAir Seafood Kitchen

SaltAir Seafood Kitchen, 3029 Kirby, continues its Chef’s Menu Series, which offers menus based on locations central to The Tropic of Cancer, 23 degrees north of the equator. This week, chef Brandi Key will create inventive, vegetarian-based dishes as an ode to the Western Indian style of Gujarat. Dig into steamed rice with chana dal dumplings, spinach and potato kebabs with tamarind and mint chutney, a traditional thali (variety plate) and saffron yogurt with pistachio. Cost is $45 per person, plus tax and gratuity.

Tuesday, June 20

Tongue-Cut Flamingo at Tongue-Cut Sparrow

Tongue-Cut Sparrow, 310 Main, is transforming into “Tongue-Cut Flamingo” from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. The "bird-motivated" special event will dramatically change the space into a modern tiki bar concept, showcasing the staff's “rich, longstanding, unhealthy relationship with the tiki world.”

Guest Chef Outdoor Cooking Series at Eight Row Flint

Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, continues its Outdoor Cooking Series with guest chef Jason White, chef de cuisine of the upcoming Theodore Rex (Justin Yu's next creation in the former Oxheart space). Although this is the first time the team at Eight Row has invited a guest chef to the series, White has been close with the Agricole family since opening Revival Market with chef Ryan Pera back in 2011. Stop by to get $15 plates of coal-grilled chicken with green garlic broth and chicken fat rice from 5 p.m. until they sell out (the special will also be available on Tuesday, June 27).

La Vie en Rose at Bistro Provence

Beginning at 7 p.m., Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial, will host its fifth annual La Vie en Rose, a wine dinner featuring selected rosé wines imported by French Country Wines. The dinner will pair five wines with a five-course French Provence menu, including dishes such as goat cheese and tomato confit tart, olive oil seared scallops with tomatoes and thyme, honey and lavender duck, and a chocolate and Basil tart. The cost per person is $69 plus tax and gratuity. A $30 deposit via Paypal is required to secure the reservation, forfeited for failing to show up or cancel at least 48 hours in advance. For required wine dinner reservations, call 713-827-8008 or email bistro_provence@sbcglobal.net.

Wednesday, June 21

Landry’s Dining through the Decades: 1980s at Grotto

Landry’s Inc. continues its Houston Chef Series: “Dining through the Decades” with ‘80s-inspired dishes from chef Ricky Cruz of Grotto, 4715 Westheimer. The private and exclusive dining experience will feature five wine-paired courses, including seafood quiche inspired by chef Emeril Lagasse, chimichurri flank steak inspired by chef Wolfgang Puck, and tiramisu inspired by chef Julia Child. Dinner is at 7 p.m. and cost is $95 per person or $80 for Landry’s Select Club members (plus tax and gratuity).

A Start of Summer Feast at Ouisie’s Table

Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe, will greet the first day of summer by offering guests a special three-course, multi-choice menu of Southern summer dishes. The ala carte menu starts with a choice of salads, either citrus or watermelon; main entrée options include a catfish po-boy, pan-seared airline chicken with herbed goat cheese, or pork chops with red grape sauce; and dessert offers a choice of lemon ice box pie or peach cobbler. To go with the special menu, Ouisie’s is also offering a special Solstice Rosé Wine Menu offering four wines by the glass or bottle at discounted prices. The menu is available for lunch and dinner.

Friday, June 23

Date Night Cooking Class: 1980s at Brennan’s of Houston

In continued celebration of its landmark 50th anniversary, Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, has brought back its popular Date Night Cooking Class. The class series (monthly through August) will tap into the vault and bring back some of Brennan’s greatest culinary hits from the past, with this month’s focus on the 1980s. The dinner for two will take place from 6:30 to 9 p.m. and costs $150 per couple (plus tax and gratuity), with hors d’oeuvres, a three-course meal—deviled crab cake, beef Wellington and strawberry shortcake—with paired wines, coffee service and a cooking demonstration of the presented dishes. The next Date Night Cooking Classes will take place on July 28 and August 18. Reservations are required and can be made online or by calling 713-522-9711.

Killen's Barbecue, which now uses American Wagyu brisket from Snake River Farms, is one of the local joints at Texas Monthly's BBQ MeatUp. Photo by Cuc Lam

Saturday, June 24

Arbor-EAT-um: Ice Cream at the Houston Arboretum

Guests are invited to an ice cream social and ice cream making class at the Houston Arboretum, 4501 Woodway, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Learn how to make ice cream using everyday household items, with a selection of ingredients and toppings including wild Arboretum-inspired treats like blackberries and pecans. The cost of two tickets is $30 for members and $45 for nonmembers. Notes: Wear clothes you don’t mind getting dirty. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Ages 5 and up.

Grilling Class at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 1140 Eldridge, is hosting a hands-on grilling class from 1 to 4 p.m. Learn how to grill beef fajitas and make owner Sylvia Casares’ family potato salad as well as flour tortillas, salsa, Mexican style rice and bean soup. The three-hour class concludes with everyone sitting down to eat. The cost for the class is $64 per person. Call 713-334-7295 for reservations.

Texas Monthly’s BBQ MeatUp at Silver Street Studios

In honor of its “Top 50 BBQ Joints” in Texas list, Texas Monthly is hosting its first annual BBQ MeatUp at Silver Street Studios, 2000 Edwards, from 6 to 9 p.m. The lineup of pitmasters includes Ronnie Killen and Manny Torres of Killen’s Barbecue, Will Buckman of CorkScrew BBQ, Jordan Jackson of Bodacious Bar-B-Q (Longview), Arnis Robbins of Evie Mae's Pit Barbecue (Lubbock) and Leonard Botello IV of Truth Barbeque (Brenham); plus Houston chefs Yunan Yang of Pepper Twins, Ken Bridge and Felix Florez of Ritual, and Tatsu Aikawa and Takuya “Tako” Matsumoto of Ramen Tatsu-Ya. Tickets are on sale now for $85 and include all food and drink.

Sunday, June 25

Flesh & Bone Brunch at Southern Goods

Southern Goods, 632 West 19th, has partnered with chef Richard Knight (formerly of Feast and Hunky-Dory) and charity group The Houston Zombie Walk to offer a Flesh & Bone Brunch from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The zombie hoard can feast on an all-you-can-eat buffet—with dishes like “twig & berry” lamb stew, bone-in barbacoa, whole fish and bone marrow, plus cocktails specials. Tickets are $30.

Whiskey+ Beer+Tacos at Eight Row Flint

From noon to 3 p.m., Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, is hosting its first ever Whiskey+ Beer+Tacos event, featuring WhistlePig and Saint Arnold Brewing Co. WhistlePig’s Doug Ward will walk guests through the 10-year rye, the Eight Row Flint proprietary barrel of 10-year rye and the Eight Row Flint proprietary barrel of Old World 12-year rye; Aaron Inkrott of Saint Arnold Brewing Co. will pair the whiskey with Pub Crawl, Art Car IPA and the new BB18 from his barrel program, aged in WhistlePig barrels; and Eight Row Flint’s Bryan Davis will make sure guests have enough tacos during the epic pairing. Tickets are $50.

