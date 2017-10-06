Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Baklava, Brats and Bacon

EXPAND King's Biergarten kicks off its annual Oktobefest celebration in Pearland. Photo courtesy of King’s Biergarten

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

The Original Greek Festival at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral

Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.

3511 Yoakum

Say “opa!” as you celebrate all things Greek at this original festival, which has been keeping locals happy and well-fed for 51 years. Enjoy everything from souvlaki and spanakopita to Greek wine and baklava, all alongside live music and folk dancing, vendors and more. Admission is $5 at the gate and free for children 12 and under. The festival is also free to all ages on Friday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. More info at greekfestival.org.

Oktoberfest 2017 at Saint Arnold Brewery

Friday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

2000 Lyons

Don your best dirndl and lederhosen to be crowned King or Queen of Saint Arnold's Oktoberfest. Rather than hosting a ticketed event, this year the beer hall will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday. Purchase any beer and German-style food (think wienerschnitzel sandwiches, Amber Ale sausages, kielbasa on a stick and Pumpkinator doughnuts) a la carte; or for $15, you can get a 20 ounce Oktoberfest mug and a 20 ounce beer.

King's Oktoberfest at King’s Biergarten

Friday, 5 p.m. to midnight; Saturday, noon to midnight; Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.

1329 East Broadway

The sixth annual King's Oktoberfest celebration kicks off at King’s Biergarten in Pearland, with a massive three-day extravaganza. Guests can expect a variety of biers, brats and wursts, Austrian-German bands, and fun events like the Bavarian Strongman competition, arm wresting, beer pong competition and adult carnival games including bull riding, local celebrity dunking booth, hammer strength and jousting. And don't forget to save the date: The Heights area King’s BierHaus, 2044 East T.C. Jester, will be debuting its celebrations on Friday, October 20, through Sunday, October 22. Tickets are $12 to $60.

International Bacon Fest at HTX Sports Creek

Saturday, 1 to 7 p.m.

2619 Polk

Pig out at the International Bacon Fest, where no bacon will be left behind as guests enjoy pork-inspired dishes from around the world — from Latin American and Asian cuisine to a drool-worthy bacon bar complete with chocolate, popcorn and ice cream. Tickets are $10 for general admission or $100 for the VIP Hawaiian Luau Pig Roast. Admission for kids ages five to 12 is $5 or $50 for VIP.

Woodlands BBQ Festival at Town Green Park

Sunday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

2099 Lake Robbins

Jam to live music and taste the smoke from some of the area’s best pitmasters, including Tejas Chocolate Craftory, Corkscrew BBQ, Pinkerton’s Barbecue, Roegel’s Barbecue Co., and Killen’s Barbecue, among others. Tickets are $50 and include all-you-can-eat sample portions from each barbecue joint, with VIP access available for $100 (four kids free with the purchase of one adult ticket).

