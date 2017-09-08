Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Eat Pancakes for Hurricane Harvey Relief

EXPAND Smashing Snooze pancakes never felt so good. Photo by Ashley Davis Photography

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Dine for Relief at Snooze an A.M. Eatery

Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

3217 Montrose

With morning favorites from pancakes to eggs benny, Snooze will be donating 10 percent of its nation-wide sales to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. Established by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, the fund will provide relief services for victims that have been affected by the recent floods.

Party for a Cause at The Tasting Room - City Centre

Saturday, 1 to 4 p.m.

818 Town and Country

In an effort to raise funds for the community,The Tasting Room invites guests to say “F*#K Harvey” and party for a cause. Party goers can enjoy a special menu and select wines for a set price of $40, with 25 percent of every ticket sold going to Houston Texan J.J. Watt’s Houston Flood Relief Fund. More information can be found on The Tasting Room Facebook page.

Shrimp Fest at Trader’s Village

Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

7979 North Eldridge

The huge open-air market is hosting Shrimp Fest, featuring fresh shrimp alongside live Cajun, country and rock sounds from Bayou Roux. Guests are invited to bring the whole crew for a day of shopping, great eats, music and dancing, rides and family fun. The event is free to the public, with $4 parking.

Blues Brunch with Bell’s & John Egan at Cottonwood

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

3422 North Shepherd

Enjoy a bluesy and boozy brunch complete with live music from John Egan and a visit from Bell's Brewery, which will be in the house with some swag and good vibes. Cottonwood will be tapping the Mango Habanero Oberon along with Two Hearted Ale, Oberon, and a cask of Two Hearted Ale. Enjoy the suds alongside morning-after favorites, from poblano-stuffed burgers and chipotle fries to garlic-parm wings and fried fruit pies.

Screwed Up Sunday at 8th Wonder Brewery

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

2202 Dallas

8th Wonder Brewery has teamed up with Donkeeboy Art and Screwville to bring back the 3rd Annual Screwed Up Sunday, paying homage to the creator of the iconic art and sound of "chopped and screwed," DJ Screw. Tickets ($25 in advance, $30 day of) include admission to the brewery, live music, an interactive live art show and a limited edition souvenir DJ Screw pint glass with three beer tokens.

