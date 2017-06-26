Houston's 10 Best Frozen Drinks

EXPAND Poptails at Hotel Sorella CITYCENTRE are a must this summer. Photo courtesy of Quy Tran

It's flipping hot out, so we've been spending the past few weeks seeking out the city's best (and coldest) drinks. We're talking frozen cocktails. While there are a couple margaritas on this list, for the most part Houston is a city that's running wild with the types of cocktails that can be enhanced by a daiquiri machine or blender.

These should be at the top of your bucket list this summer. These are our personal favorites of the moment, tried and tested. And no, you won't find frosé on the list, because it's time to stop ruining rosé.

Honorable Mentions: Bellini Bliss at Agu Ramen, various locations

What's better than a bellini? A frozen one, duh. This mindnumbing concoction combines peach purre and strawberry vodka along with a scoop of peach sorbet and a Prosecco topper.

Honorable Mention: Pop-tails at Hotel Sorella CITYCENTRE

Summertime poptails, which have flavors that change as a popsicle melts into your drink, include the Cosmologic made with citrus vodka, lime juice, triple sec and cranberry juice garnished with a cran-orange popsicle, which you can enjoy pool side at this swanky spot in Memorial City.

10. Frozen Gin & Juice at Axelrad

Arguably the city's best spot for chilling in the backyard, Axelrad is mostly known for its incredible selection of beers on tap, but the bar does offer a rotating list of frozen drinks, which as of late, has meant everything from Gin & Juice to the boozy Arnold Palmer (ie. the John Daly).

9. Tequila Mangonada at Grand Prize Bar

The pool table has seen better days and the clientele is barely legal but this Museum District/Montrose area dive's frozen mangonada with a heavy helping of tequila is quite a doozy. Chunks of mango and a tamarind-covered straw bring out the finer points in this frozen cocktail, a real tooth rotter that would probably help you play the Elvis pin ball machine better if those meddling youths weren't all leaning up against it sucking face.

8. Strawberry Daiquiri at Gloria's Latin Cuisine

The Houston Press contributor Cuc Lam calls this "the perfect summer adult beverage." Why? A perfect ratio of fresh strawberry to boozy rum daiquiri.

7. Frozen Paloma at Tacos-A-Go-Go Garden Oaks

So you have the kids in tow and need to get some grub. Tacos-a-go-go on T.C. Jester is a great spot with family pleasing queso and tacos— little ones seem taken by the chicken and steak options— and really refreshing frozen Palomas. The only problem? Those meddling kids will probably be all hey, why can't I have a frozen drink too?

A frozen Negroni at Osso & Kristalla. Photo courtesy of Osso & Kristalla

6. Frozen Limoncello at Osso & Kristalla

This downtown trattoria from Houston Astros owner Jim Crane is a great spot to eat at the bar during a summer with a frozen limoncello, its usual offering that's basically just akin to frozen lemonade, though the Frozen Negroni does make an occasional appearance as well. The menu of pizzas, pastas, great salads and even breakfast eats makes for great snacking whatever the time of day. Plus, there are ample televisions to catch the Astros or whatever games are on that day.