The Best New Brunches To Try in Houston

EXPAND Brasserie du Parc's salmon Benedict. Photo by Shannon O'Hara

Finally, Mother's Day is over and you don't have to think about brunch any more. Except this is Houston, brunch town of dreams. So yes, you do need to think about where you will be heading this weekend. Furthermore, a slew of new restaurants, all of which have opened (or been majorly revamped) within the last six months and most of them in 2017 alone, have just jumped into the Sunday morning, and in some cases Saturday morning, feasting game. Here now, the best new brunches to seek out in Houston.

EXPAND Inside one cool cottage, Nobie's in Montrose. Photo by Gwendolyn Knapp

Nobie's, 2048 Colquitt

Montrose’s coolest hidden gem Nobie’s has been quietly gaining a devout following thanks to chef Martin Stayer's creative and fun approach to New American and laid back dining. Now, Stayer and crew bring their cool touch to Sunday brunch with a seasonal menu including humongous cinnamon rolls served in cast iron skillets, peanut butter banana French toast, local vegetables and poached eggs over grits, a porky hash with fried eggs, crabmeat or caviar-topped avocado toast and a bagel tower. On the booze side, a cast of cocktails includes brunch punch, boozy cold brew, carafes of mimosa, and there are bloodies adorned with numerous pickled wonders. Sundays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (no reservations required).

EXPAND Brasserie du Parc specializes in crepes, essentially the perfect brunch item. Photo by Shannon O'Hara

Brasserie du Parc, 1440 Lamar

At this new Downtown spot, brunch-goers can sit on a climate-controlled (and enclosed) terrace overlooking Discovery Green, and get lost in various French fare from chef Philippe Verpiand, including ratatouille crepes with sunny side up egg, beignets, smoked salmon eggs Benedict, pain perdu, red snapper in saffron cream and more. Cocktails lean toward the fruitier side with a brunch cobbler and a house made limoncello, chartreuse, and champagne number. Also worth noting that this restaurant is home to a walk-up creperie on its terrace if you're looking to grab a quick bite and head to the park. Sundays, 11 a.m to 3 p.m. (832) 879-2802 for reservations.

EXPAND Fruity Pebbles French toast ftw. Photo courtesy of Bosscat Kitchen

Bosscat Kitchen and Libations, 4310 Westheimer

By now you have likely seen photos of the Fruity Pebbles bedecked French toast circulating among foodie-humanoids and Instagram freaks, but that's not all on offer on Sundays at this River Oaks newcomer. Bottomless mimosas or bloodies and an accompanying entrée will set you back just $28, including The King, an Elvis-inspired blue 'suede' pancakes with bacon, banana cream pudding and maple peanut butter, or even chicken fried steak and short rib chilaquiles. Plus, there's always a DJ on hand with some jams. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

EXPAND The brunch spread at Upstairs. Get you some. Photo by

Upstairs, 2356 Rice

Brunch obsessors aged 21 and up can head to this balcony overlooking Rice Village for a chic weekend affair including the best of Hungry's menu along with new specialty items such as chicken and waffles, a croissant French toast, and a burger topped with caged free egg, and flights of mimosa and bloodies. Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

EXPAND The Otto breakfast taco at newly opened Tacodeli. Photo by Kevin Marple

Tacodeli, 1902 Washington

Say you've got kids in tow or are just a crazy taco lover or don't particularly care so much for alcoholic beverages first thing on a weekend morning, well then, Tacodeli is your jam. Known for its breakfast tacos, including The Otto (pictured) with organic refried black beans, bacon, avocado and Monterrey Jack, as well as numerous build-your-own breakfast taco options, this casual new spot on Washington delivers an easy going experience for a quick and tasty bite, with plenty of seating to boot. Just step in line, order and the counter, have a seat and prepare to feast. Takeout orders can also be called in or made online. Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. (no reservations required)

Kitchen 713: new location, same amazing shrimp and grits Photo by Troy Fields

Kitchen 713, 4601 Washington

Folks have been heading to the new iteration of this soulful, globally-influenced restaurant for the whole fried chicken and biscuits, but that's not all the restaurant has to offer during its Sunday brunch. Loads of cocktails, New Orleans-style shrimp and grits, one hell of a gumbo, eggy specialties, grilled oysters and more await weekend warriors. But the real gem on this brunch menu? The best kolache you haven't tried in Houston yet. Seriously. Go get it. Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (no reservations required).

EXPAND The Nguyen-er at Bosta Kitchen is indeed a winner. Photo by Gwendolyn Knapp

Bosta Kitchen, 1801 Blinz

Sure, Bosta has been around for a few years, but a major revamp from Bosta Wine & Coffee into a buzz-worthy full-fledged eatery Bosta Kitchen in early 2017 included the addition of great brunch, dinner, and Sunday fried chicken supper from chef Gabriel Madina, and his food does not disappoint in the least. This is a spot that's pretty low key in the early a.m. with all the coffee drinks you pine for and killer pancakes— try The Nguyen-er (The 'Winner') one of the best dishes the Press had in March, topped with grapefruit, walnuts and, oh yeah, a scoop of cafe sua da (Vietnamese coffee) ice cream. It's not for amateurs. The chicken sandwich here is also not to be overlooked. Plus, brunch is served everyday. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

EXPAND You need this chicken biscuit in your life, like, now. Photo by Gwendolyn Knapp

Heights Bier Garten, 1433 N Shepherd

At this new boozing compound in the Heights, the team behind Wooster's Garden offers a great selection of beer at one bar and craft cocktails at another with a large, inviting beer garden right in the middle. But fans of brunch are also in luck because chef Brandon Silva has upped the city's chicken biscuit game with a great new version that's crisp, honey-sweet and as buttery as you want it to be ($10). Other brunch selections include fried bologna/fried egg breakfast sliders for $8, French toast, and the works— eggs, sausage hashbrowns, and brioche toast— but the name of the game here is booze: Mimosas, micheladas, 90+ beers and a wealth of incredible craft drinks to choose from. Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (no reservations needed).

The breakfast flatbread at Broken Barrel Photo by Jamie Alvear

Broken Barrel, 1950 Hughes Landing #1900

At this new Woodlands eatery, gin cocktails and tapas-style dishes abide, but the weekend brunch features a wealth of options, including one that Press contributor Jamie Alvear particularly enjoyed, a breakfast flatbread. She calls it "a well-balanced combination of refried beans, cheese, caramelized onion and bacon. The flavor was further enhanced once the yolk from the fried egg on top oozed onto the flatbread making it a messy, but delicious dish." Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.