5 Brand New Brunch And Breakfast Options in Houston

EXPAND Photo by Julie Soefer

Seems like only yesterday we posted about the city's awesome new brunches. Actually, it was a month ago and yes those brunches are still worth a trip— oh man, that chicken biscuit from Height's Bier Garten is the stuff of Sunday morning dreams, and that crazy Fruity Pebbles French toast from Bosscat remains an Instagram darling— but here are five more a.m. spots that you can add to your arsenal this weekend.

Some are geared toward hangovers, others toward more leisurely Sunday refinement. Whatever your poison, they're sure to please.

Pretty bloodies all in a row at Snooze. Photo by Ashley Davis

Snooze, 200 W. Sam Houston (Town & Country Village), Suite 500

Denver-based brunch favorite Snooze, an A.M. Eatery officially opened on June 21 in Town and Country near Memorial City. The menu features loads of pancakes, stuffed French toast, variations of corned beef hash and eggs Benedict, and of course lots of booze, including coffee cocktails. The restaurant opened its first location about a year ago at 3217 Montrose— you might have noticed the hordes of people out front every weekend. Bring your phone to tinker with while you wait for a table, but rest assured, you'll be doing a good deed by sticking around to eat, as Snooze also teams up with local non-profits such as Project C.U.R.E., to raise money for good causes. Hours: Daily from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

EXPAND Photo by Julie Soefer

State of Grace, 3258 Westheimer

At this River Oaks staple, chef Bobby Matos has just launched a new brunch menu with lots of debut dishes including soft shell crab with egg, kimchi and eggs with curried friend rice, pork belly, and fried eggs, steak'n'eggs with refried beans, cotija, and those decadent bacon fat tortillas everybody loves, and more. Do not overlook the deviled eggs topped with prosciutto and chives, a Sunday morning must. Brunch Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

EXPAND Pasta for brunch in Montrose. Photo courtesy of Cane Rosso

Cane Rosso, 4306 Yoakum

The Montrose location of this woodfired pizza hub has just launched a brunch menu by recently-hired chef Jonathan Jones, who brings Italian and Texan flavors to the a.m. game with dishes including pizza, hash, various baked egg specialties, brunch pastas with loads of pork, and even a couple brunch cocktails as well. Brunch Hours: Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

EXPAND Longtime Heights restaurant Shade recently revamped into Alice Blue. Photo courtesy of Alice Blue

Alice Blue, 250 W. 19th

While they haven't finalized their brunch menu yet, a representative for the restaurant confirms that brunch will in fact launch this weekend. No word on what the menu will entail yet, but dinner selections feature contemporary bistro fare with a light global bent and hopefully a few salads or pastas carrying over, along with cocktails and wine. Whether or not they'll do shrimp and grits— a signature item at the restaurant's former life as Shade— is anybody's guess. Brunch Hours: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Honorable Mention: Bernie's Burger Bus, 5407 Bellaire

On June 26, this beloved Bellaire family favorite will roll out egg-based breakfast sandwiches and sliders on the cheap— all under $4, along with a breakfast bowl, chilaquiles variation, hashbrowns fried in bacon fat and Katz coffee, as first reported by CultureMap .

