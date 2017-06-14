The Best New Happy Hours And Booze Specials in Houston

With the official start of summer just a week away, June 21 to be exact, restaurants and bars around town are rolling out new deals for boozing this summer. Here are ten new (or drastically updated) happy hours and booze specials you'll want to check out in the days ahead. They range from casual to upscale affairs with neighborhood spots and Downtown after-work hubs included.

Here's where to seek out a cheap drink after work (or maybe even at lunch).

Brews and tacos, never a bad happy hour combo Photo by Dragana Harris

10. Fusion Taco, 801 Congress

Hello, after work crowd. The original Downtown brick-and-mortar location of the globally inspired taco shop Fusion Taco just launched a happy hour. Specials include $3 tacos, $3 draft beer and a selection wines for $5 a glass. For Taco Tuesdays, happy hour now runs ALL day.

As a reminder, Fusion Taco - Heights has a full bar and offers happy hour Monday through Friday, 4 to 7 p.m., with $3 Tacos (dine in only), $3 frozen margaritas and more specials too.

A fine happy hour spread at Liberty Kitchen. Photo by Pop Ratio

9. Liberty Kitchen, All Locations

With summer on the horizon, new citrus-forward cocktails are accompanied by a new happy hour at this Houston hub for all things casual food and drink. Try the zesty Sunset Punch featuring Bombay Sapphire East, rose, lemon, cucumber, and raspberry or the refreshing Cantaritos with Pura Vida Reposado, Chango Logo Espadin, orange and grapefruit.

Happy hour specials also include beer and wine discounts and snacks including Petite Tuna and Dead Man’s Poke ($4), Garlic Butter & Parmesan Grilled Oysters ($2.50/2), Pimento Cheese Dip ($2.50) and more. Available at all Liberty Kitchen Locations: 963 Bunker Hill, 3715 Alba, 1050 Studewood, 4224 San Felipe St. in River Oaks

Monday through Friday, 3 to 6 p.m. and Sundays, 5 to 9 p.m.

Gather the crew and head to happy hour in the Heights. Photo by Troy Fields

8. King's BierHaus, 2044 E TC Jester

Of course this riotous new beer hall and garden has a great happy hour to boot. Come on, there is even beer served in a boot. Though the happy hour menu changes, currently it features $5 German drafts and there's always a menu of $5 bites including it's signature Slow Dough beer pretzels.

The spot also rocks a reverse happy hour from 10 p.m. to midnight on Thursday.

Monday thru Friday, 3 to 6 p.m.

Tongue Cut Sparrow's high ball is a stunner, especially at half price. Photo by Julie Soefer

7. Tongue Cut Sparrow, 310 Main (entry is at the back of The Pastry War)

Bobby Huegel's secret, upscale boozing hub, tucked inside The Pastry War, has just launched a Highball Happy Hour with half-off all Japanese highballs (Japanese whisky and soda). The bar encourages reservations and seating is limited, so do expect to be put on a wait list if it's busy.

Wednesday through Saturday, 4 to 6 p.m.

Ping pong is an added bonus at FM Kitchen Photo by Troy Fields

6. FM Kitchen, 1112 Shepherd

Dollar off beer and tap cocktails abound at this new Heights mecca for all things casual dining from former Triniti chef Ryan Hildebrand. Outdoor games and covered picnic tables abound, as does live music on the weekends. In terms of happy hour drinks, there is a pretty great selection to choose from with 40+ beers on draft and in bottles and tap cocktails including a watermelon mule, a margarita, and house rum punch.

Monday through Friday, 4 to 7 p.m.