Five Great New Kid-Friendly Spots For The Weekend

So many options to sin at Stacked. Photo by Sherika Flores

The weekend is here and there are tons of new restaurants to try. Coolest thing about all these latest openings? Families don't have to be put out. Here are five news spots that are extremely kid-friendly and brand new to Houston. Check them out this weekend.

EXPAND Tacos abound at Fuzzy's in River Oaks. Photo courtesy of Fuzzy's

5. Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 2015 W. Gray

Opening in River Oaks on Saturday, July 29, the 3,800-square-foot location will be the area's third Fuzzy's (there's one in Meyer Park and Missouri City) and one of 100 nationwide. This is a "custom-made, flaming hammerhead shark mounted on the wall," according to a press release, and if that's not enough to get the family out of the house, perhaps the garden patio will be — there's also a dog-friendly bar. Expect freebies, including shirts, mugs and koozies on Saturday and a menu that rocks an all-day breakfast and loads Baja-style tacos, soft or hard shell, with numerous fillings from brisket to tempura shrimp, burrito bowls, salads, and more traditional Mexican fare of the customizable-nature as well.

A kid’s menu includes tacos, nachos, a cheeseburger quesadilla and chicken sticks, with carrots and ranch dressing offered as a side. But make no mistake, there are definitely margs for the parents.

Opening Saturday, June 29. Weekend Hours: Friday and Saturday, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Chicken strips for the adventurous youths. Photo by Gwendolyn Knapp

4. Tarka Indian Kitchen, 721 W 19th

There comes a time in every child's life when they must venture away from the usual black chicken tenders. Enter Tarka India Kitchen with its masala spiced, chickpea breaded chicken pakoras, essentially just really great chicken strips accompanied by a minty tamarind dipping sauce. Likely your kids will cringe at first, but this appetizer, along with many of the milder curries, and the kebabs — you know, meat on a stick — are sure to please the family. Plus, everything on the menu here is under $10 and there is ample parking and easy access to Fat Cat Creamery (or Hugs and Donuts) for dessert. Make sure to order the garlic naan.

Weekend Hours: Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

85C Bakery Cafe does get packed, so get there early for the good pastries. Photo by Gwendolyn Knapp

3. 85C Bakery Cafe, 9750 Bellaire

Walk in to this popular new Chinatown bakery (there are 1,000 locations worldwide) and its cases of cakes, pastries, and more delights will both delight and horrify your children. A drinks menu features sweeter-than-humanly-palatable drinks perfect for youths under the age of fourteen — think boba teas in the many colors of the rainbow. You yourself will probably want to stick to the sea salt coffee (we really like the iced version), and don't miss the coconut and egg tarts, though a surprising number of the weirder pastries — whether they're topped with tuna and cheese, or just squid-ink-black and garlicky— will bring laughter and smiles to your table. Bonus: It opens fairly early, so could be a great a.m. spot to drag the kids to.

Weekend Hours: Friday and Saturday, 7 a.m. to midnight. Sunday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

2. Stacked, 1226 Museum Square Drive, Suite 600

Giant macaron, doughnut and cookie ice cream sandwiches and a blue ice cream called the Cookie Monster? Yes, this spot is all for the kids and Instagrammers. The shop is already beloved by Katy residents, but is now rocking a sweet new location in Sugar Land with all the same colorful creations that looked plucked from the solar system, unicorn habitats and beyond.

Kids will probably want to stick with the cones, but you're going to want to stuff the more interesting flavors, such as jasmine milk tea, between a charcoal-dyed cookie.

Weekend Hours: Daily, noon to midnight

EXPAND Who parked the school bus in the kitchen, dudes? Photo courtesy of Bernie's Burger Bus

Bernie's Burger Bus, 2200 Yale

The new spot officially opens on Monday, July 31, at 7 a.m. in the Heights — and will rock a serious breakfast with frittata-style sliders, chilaquiles and more — but lurk around this weekend and they might let you in. All signs point to this being the hottest ticket in the neighborhood. First of all,the original burger bus (the thing has been, like, lasered in half actually) comprises the entrance and window to the kitchen and no doubt the family is going to want to pose for pictures in front of it. There's also a cool locker wall near the entrance and guests are allowed to tag it with Sharpies.

There's a lot that makes this one of the top family-friendly dining destinations in Houston (there's already locations in Bellaire and Katy) from the milkshakes and burgers to the kids menu (homemade lemonade, anyone) and the fact that the restaurant recognizes your kids have needs too, including having fun and staying occupied as to not drive you insane.

