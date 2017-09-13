50+ Restaurant Patios To Enjoy in Houston Now

The outside dining area at La Table. Photo by Jenny Antill

Yes, Houston is still recovering from the aftermath of Harvey, but the weather has been oddly mildly and pretty much downright delightful, strangely. So if it's any consolation to get out and treat yourself right now to an easy evening with dinner al fresco or maybe just a glass of wine without sweat pouring off of your brow, here are the best patios the Houston Press has found around town over the last year. Some allow pups. Most allow kids. All would be happy to have your business right now. Have at it.

Cafe Azur is a green gem on Montrose. Photo by Mai Pham

Houston's Best New Patios for Dining and Drinking Al Fresco

Springtime in Houston is all about cashing in on the great weather, and whether you're in the mood for a chill happy hour, a see-and-be-seen weekend, a quick burger with the family or a special date night, these new outdoor spaces fit the bill. All of these restaurants and bars have opened or debuted new outdoor spaces in the past year. Some welcome dogs. Some offer live music. But all are al fresco hotspots.

Dogs are welcome at Fusion Taco in the Heights. Photo by Kimberly Park

10 Best Dog-Friendly Restaurant Patios for Summer 2017

Every year since the “Paws On Patios” allowance was passed in 2011, a slew of Houston restaurants have applied for permits and patio inspections to allow dogs coveted entry into the land of human food — the most revered land in all of the dog universe.

In fact, there are a wealth of dining and drinking options these days for folks who wish to dine with their dogs in tow. While many people are already familiar with longtime dog faves such as Barnaby's, Cyclone Anaya's, Giacomo Cibo e Vino and Tila’s Restaurante & Bar, this list includes some great new spots and a few trusty gems that can't be overlooked.

The patio at Provisions. Photo by Chuck Cook Photography

20 (More) of Houston’s Best Patios for 2016

Last year, we listed 20 of the best restaurant patios for dining, drinking and relaxing. It proved to be an extremely popular resource. Here's some excellent news: Every single option from last year is still viable. None of those restaurants have closed.

The patio at Giacomo's Cibo e Vino. Photo by Lynette Hawkins

The 20 Best Restaurant Patios in Houston

When the weather is blessedly mild, Houstonians go running, not for the hills but for the best restaurant patios in the city. We've gathered 20 of Houston's best and ranked them not just for their good looks but for the food and service as well. Take a look, and be sure to make reservations for the ones that are fine-dining establishments. You won't be the only one wanting to secure a place in the sun. Please note: Brenner's on the Bayou is closed due to flood damage; and Sparrow Bar + Cookshop is shuttered.

