Houston's Best Sandwiches: Barbecue Pork Bánh Mì at Cali Sandwich

The bánh mì may as well be the official sandwich of Houston and the barbecue pork at Cali Sandwich is one of the best.

We are in search of Houston's best sandwiches because we love sandwiches and we love Houston!

In February, I wrote an ode to the lady at Cali Sandwich. Today, I offer praise to the very sandwich I mentioned in that story (and the one that started the ball rolling on this whole series of posts), the barbecue pork bánh mì.

It's interesting that, had you asked maybe 20 or 30 years ago what the official sandwich of Houston was, most would probably answer a burger or a barbecue brisket sandwich. It could be argued that the Antone's Original has been the most recognizable (maybe still is). Today, however, it is hard to argue the right answer to that question is the bánh mì. Along with a great burger and a killer taco, they are probably the food staples Houstonians most recognize as their own.