Houston's Best Sandwiches: Honey Ham and Brie at Carter & Cooley Company

We are in search of Houston's best sandwiches because we love sandwiches and we love Houston!

There aren't many legit delicatessens in Houston. In New York City, you might trip on them the way you stumble on a taqueria here every 20 feet or so. But, delis are harder to find, certainly the traditional counter-service variety. Enter Carter & Cooley Comany (C&C sandwich factory, if you're nasty), built in an old bank building at the corner of Ashland and 19th Street in the Heights.

A couple things of note about C&C. First, they open early, like 9 a.m. early. That's well before the typical sandwich eating hour, but perfect if you want to pick one up for lunch just before work. Second, be sure to look at the wall opposite the counter for loads of cool old black and white photos of the neighborhood. A particular favorite is the bathing-suited youngsters in the old Heights Natatorium.