Houston's Best Sandwiches: Jamón y Queso Sandwich de Miga at Manena's

We are in search of Houston's best sandwiches because we love sandwiches and we love Houston!

When I was a kid, I had a neighborhood whose family had a pool. Every kid wanted to hang out at their pool for obvious reasons — we didn't have a public pool nearby and what God-fearing, warm-blooded American boy doesn't want to swim in the summer? His mom would make us sandwiches for a snack when swimming. They consisted of white bread (probably Wonder, but I don't recall), bologna and mayonnaise. That was it.

I recall them vividly because the bread stuck to the roof of my mouth and my bite mark left a red ring on the sandwich from the Kool-Aid (yeah, suckas, Kool-Aid!). It's the kind of sandwich a kid loves and scarfs down before diving to the bottom of the deep end.