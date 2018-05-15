Houston's Best Sandwiches: The California Chicken at Beck's Prime

We are in search of Houston's best sandwiches because we love sandwiches and we love Houston!

The grilled chicken sandwich is the basic bitch of the sandwich world. Even more so than a plain old cold turkey, there is something about the chicken breast that inspires disdain in the food world. But, it is also insanely popular, so much so that it is offered at just about every chain on the planet. Unfortunately, the vast majority of them are little more than an overcooked shell of former chicken glory on a bland bun with some mayonnaise. Blech.

So, I present to you the California Chicken from local chain, Beck's Prime. If you are going to put a chicken sandwich on your menu, you may as well make it hella good.