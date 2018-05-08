Houston's Best Sandwiches: The Lobster Roll at Maine-ly Sandwiches

We are in search of Houston's best sandwiches because we love sandwiches and we love Houston!

Sandwiches are remarkably simple creatures in theory. You have bread, some fillings and some condiments. Some sandwiches cram everything they can into the bread while others, like the Lobster Roll at Maine-ly Sandwiches, choose to be minimalists, delivering an incredible version of this New England classic.

I was first introduced to Maine-ly by former Houston Press food writer Robb Walsh. He took me to the original location in a rather pedestrian strip mall just south of Greenspoint. I was surprised at a number of things I witnessed. First, the light-as-a-feather sub roll had its sides sliced off. I would learn there is good reason for that. Second, there wasn't really anything in the roll except lobster and a LOT of it.