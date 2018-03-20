Houston's Best Sandwiches: The Original at Antone's

We are in search of Houston's best sandwiches because we love sandwiches and we love Houston!
There are certain things all Houstonians identify with Houston. The Astrodome, traffic, Tex-Mex, Beyonce and the Antone's Original. I picked up my Original at the Antone's on Bellaire. There is a rather complicated history involving franchises around the city (nevermind the sandwiches put out in grocery stores) and they are all good with the same ingredients, so knock yourself out wherever you go.
The wonderful combination of New York-style Italian sub mixed with elements of southern flavor make this a distinctive sandwich and an ideal representative of Houston.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
The Original is salami, ham and provolone on a roll that has been made by Royal Bakery for decades for the shop. But, the secret is the combination of mayonnaise and "chow chow" relish. The tangy burst of pickled veggies and the creamy mayo bring round out the spicy Italian meats and the soft, slightly toothsome bread is the ideal companion.
It's bright and vibrant and slightly sweet. For me, the perfect bite is often right at the end where the bread is slightly crustier and the mayo and chow chow often gather. It's beautiful in its simplicity and perfectly Houston.
Honestly, if you want to tell someone what sandwich is most Houston, this might be the one. Of course, we don't have to settle on it, thank God. But still.
If you have a sandwich you think is one of the best in town, hit us up. We're always looking for new options.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!