Houston's Best Sandwiches: The Original at Antone's

We are in search of Houston's best sandwiches because we love sandwiches and we love Houston!

There are certain things all Houstonians identify with Houston. The Astrodome, traffic, Tex-Mex, Beyonce and the Antone's Original. I picked up my Original at the Antone's on Bellaire. There is a rather complicated history involving franchises around the city (nevermind the sandwiches put out in grocery stores) and they are all good with the same ingredients, so knock yourself out wherever you go.

The wonderful combination of New York-style Italian sub mixed with elements of southern flavor make this a distinctive sandwich and an ideal representative of Houston.