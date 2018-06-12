Houston's Best Sandwiches: The Thorin Oakenshield at Hobbit Cafe

Vegetarians have plenty of options around Houston, but for decades, their best bet was Hobbit Cafe and the tabouli-filled Thorin Oakenshield remains a classic.

We are in search of Houston's best sandwiches because we love sandwiches and we love Houston!

For many years, there were very few places to get decent vegetarian cuisine in Houston. This was Texas after all. If you weren't carving a steak or crushing some barbecue, folks looked at you suspiciously. That was back before the oil boom went bust. Since then, we've had a sports owner who supported PETA and an explosion of young people trying to be healthy.

But, before restaurants started offering vegan (let along vegetarian) options on their menus, there was Hobbit Cafe. The funky little hippie cafe dedicated to all things JRR Tolkien offered all kinds of dishes most meat eaters would look at with equal parts disdain and confusion.