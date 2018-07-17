Houston's Best Sandwiches: Washington Avenue at B&B Butchers

We are in search of Houston's best sandwiches because we love sandwiches and we love Houston!

It seems almost obvious that a butcher shop might have good sandwiches. One of the basic ingredients of most great sandwiches is, after all, meat. But, just because you can cure a ham or thinly slice roast beef doesn't make you great at putting together the full Monty...unless you are B&B Butchers.

The butcher shop-slash-steak house-slash-deli counter on Washington Avenue is the real deal when it comes to flesh. On a recent visit, I took a peek inside the cooler filled with dry aged deliciousness. Then, it was time to sample the Washington Avenue (the sandwich, not the street). I had been told this was one of the better meat-forward sandwiches around and that was no lie.

But, before we get to our carnivore tendencies, a word about the bread. I've said in these posts before that good bread makes a sandwich and bad bread, not surprisingly, can ruin one. Kudos to these manly butchers for choosing a light and delicate baguette on which to ply their meaty trade. It is an ideal complement.

Now, on to the important stuff. Generous portions of roast beef, turkey and ham are sliced and then rolled up around a hunk of Swiss cheese. I'm not kidding when I say generous. It wasn't overwhelming, but it was a serious mouthful. Topped with the most thinly sliced tomato you'll see, lettuce, mayo and spicy deli mustard, it's just enough extra "stuff" to add some kick without stealing the show from the star.

I like, not love, roast beef but I might have found a reason to open my heart. It was so tender and flavorful. And I wasn't expecting it to balance so well with the ham and turkey, but sure enough, it was spot on. It's a hearty, beefy sandwich, but it is also well crafted and well balanced. Plus, you get to hang around a bunch of insanely beautiful meat!

Pro tip: The entrance to the butcher shop-slash-deli is the door facing Washington Avenue (the street, not the sandwich) and the doorway to the restaurant is around the south side. At least two people wandered in looking dazed trying to find the restaurant while I was there.

If you have a sandwich you think is one of the best in town, hit us up. We're always looking for new options.