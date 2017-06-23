Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Whiskey, Beer, Tacos and Pride

EXPAND Get barrel-aged whiskey, Saint Arnold beer and your fill of tacos at Eight Row Flint. Photo by Joshua Black Wilkins

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Farm-to-Table Menu with chef David Denis at Artisans

Friday, 5 to 10 p.m.

3201 Louisiana

Chef and co-owner David Denis (who helms the kitchen at Le Mistral) is popping in with a special farm-inspired menu for the night. Guests can enjoy four courses, including fried Gulf oysters in sweet and sour succotash sauce, braised pork cheek with egg yolk ravioli, beef short rib confit with bone marrow and wild mushroom fricassée, and locally-sourced strawberries with sour cream ice cream. The menu will be served throughout the night at all table seatings, and guests seated at the open-kitchen chef's table will be able to watch and converse with chef Denis. Cost is $65 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Call 713-529-9111 for reservations.

Taste of New Orleans at Jones Plaza

Saturday, 2 to 10 p.m.

600 Louisiana

The third annual Taste of New Orleans offers a taste of everything that makes the Big Easy great, from jubilee, zydeco and brass bands to Nola-style booze and eats. The lineup of food vendors include The Cajun Hot Spot, Cajun Cowgirl, On the Bayou, Fleur De Lis Eatery and Casian King Food Truck. Tickets are $10 pre-sale and $15 at the gate (free for children under 12).

Pride Pub Crawl Downtown

Saturday, 3 to 9 p.m.

Be a part of the action and celebrate love and equality with a little barhopping before the parade. Tickets to the Pride Pub Crawl are one sale for $4, getting you access to $3 Stoli and Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co. drink specials, plus a free cup, wristband, koozie and sunglasses. Some of the stops on the crawl include Batanga, Bovine & Barley, Conservatory, The Springbok, Dean’s, Molly’s Pub and Live Sports Bar & Grill. Rain or shine.

BBQ MeatUp at Silver Street Studios

Saturday, 6 to 9 p.m.

2000 Edwards

In honor of its “Top 50 BBQ Joints in Texas” list, Texas Monthly is hosting its first annual BBQ MeatUp, with an all-star lineup of pitmasters including Ronnie Killen and Manny Torres of Killen’s Barbecue, Will Buckman of CorkScrew BBQ, Jordan Jackson of Bodacious Bar-B-Q (Longview), Arnis Robbins of Evie Mae's Pit Barbecue (Lubbock) and Leonard Botello IV of Truth Barbeque (Brenham). Houston chefs Yunan Yang of Pepper Twins, Ken Bridge and Felix Florez of Ritual, and Tatsu Aikawa and Takuya “Tako” Matsumoto of Ramen Tatsu-Ya will also be serving up the goodness. Tickets are on sale for $85 and include all food and drink.

Whiskey+ Beer+Tacos at Eight Row Flint

Sunday, noon to 3 p.m.

1039 Yale

Hit up the first ever Whiskey+ Beer+Tacos event, featuring WhistlePig and Saint Arnold Brewing Co. at Eight Row Flint. WhistlePig’s Doug Ward will walk guests through the 10-year rye, the Eight Row Flint proprietary barrel of 10-year rye and the Eight Row Flint proprietary barrel of Old World 12-year rye; Aaron Inkrott of Saint Arnold Brewing Co. will pair the whiskey with Pub Crawl, Art Car IPA and the new BB18 from his barrel program, aged in WhistlePig barrels; and Eight Row Flint’s Bryan Davis will make sure guests have enough tacos during the epic pairing. Tickets are $50.

