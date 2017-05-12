Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Treat Mom to Brunch

EXPAND Hungry's and Upstairs are just some of our top picks for a brunch any mother can get behind. Photo by Julie Soefer

From a breakfast taco and biscuit fundraiser to a beer and music fest, here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Dining for Duke at Field & Tides

Saturday, 9 to 10:30 a.m.

705 East 11th

Kicking off its quarterly fundraiser Dining for Duke (in memory of Duke, a beloved Labrador who lived to 13), Field & Tides is hosting a pup-friendly breakfast. A $10 donation gets you a choice of two breakfast tacos or a breakfast biscuit with either coffee or a mimosa, with proceeds benefiting Pup Squad Animal Rescue. Volunteers will be on site for pet adoptions and furry friends will be welcome on the patio for this event only. RSVP to rsvp@carpediempr.net.

Saint Arnold Beer Brunch at Fusion Taco Heights

Saturday, noon to 3 p.m.

4706 North Main

For the taco haunt’s first-ever event, chef David Grossman has developed a special brunch menu to pair with Saint Arnold’s tasty suds. Guests can nosh on brunch tacos showcasing lobster Benedict, steak and eggs, and smoked pork belly and Brussels sprouts, plus meet the brewer, sample beer cocktails and get a taste of housemade Pumpkinator-infused ice cream. Tickets are $35.

Heights Rosé Social at Southern Goods

Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m.

632 West 19th

Southern Goods has partnered with local wine distributors, including Dionysus Imports, Republic National, Vintage Select Wines and more, to offer tastes of more than 20 different rosés, all while raising money for breast cancer awareness through the Susan G. Komen Foundation. In addition to the rosés, guests can enjoy hors d'oeuvres and live music (music from 3 to 5 p.m). Tickets are $60.

Beyond the Pints Craft Beer and Music Festival at Town Green Park

Saturday, 1:30 to 11 p.m.

2099 Lake Robbins

This craft brew and music fest will feature 40+ local and national breweries, nine food trucks and two stages of live music with performances from Saliva, Forest and the Evergreens, Motel Radio, No Rehearsal, The Powell Brothers, Mike Donnell, Andrew James and more. Each brewery will feature three to five beers, with a few offering exclusive brews made just for the festival. Tickets are $20 for general admission and include eight four-ounce pours and a souvenir glass. Additional drink tickets and VIP admission are also available.

Mother’s Day Brunch

Sunday

From an upbeat Latin American buffet with tequila bread pudding and tres leches for dessert to a kid-friendly a la carte brunch at a neighborhood cafe, check out our Mother’s Day Brunch Guide to find out where to spoil Mom this holiday.

