Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Biers, Brats and Kolache at King’s BierHaus

Celebrate the grand opening of King's Bierhaus with $5 wurst combos on Friday. Photo courtesy of King's BierHaus

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Opening Weekend Extravaganza at King’s BierHaus

Friday through Sunday

2044 East T C Jester

King’s BierHaus is kicking its grand opening festivities off with $5 shots of schnapps, $5 signature drafts, $5 wurst combos and live music beginning at 11 a.m. on Friday. On Saturday, preview King’s Kolache Haus, which will launch in 2018, beginning at 9 a.m. King’s will be dishing out its specialty sweet and savory kolaches and offering mimosa and bloody mary specials until noon. As part of the event, the restaurant will be giving away free beer for a year to one winner every hour on the hour from noon to midnight as partygoers enjoy live German music from 5 to 10 p.m. To close out the weekend, “Sunday Funday” means all-day happy hour specials featuring $5 bites, $6 biers, and $7 craft cocktails. There will also be a Grand Prize announcement at 7 p.m., during which a lucky fan will win an all-inclusive trip to Munich, Germany for Salvatorfest in March 2018. Enter to win on the King’s BierHaus Facebook page by sharing the post.

Houston Food Fest at Hermann Square

Saturday, noon to 10 p.m.

900 Smith

Houston's first ever Food Fest will showcase live music, cold beverages and plenty of local eateries, including over 60 participating restaurants, cafes, vendors and food trucks. The official lineup includes favorites like The Burger Joint, Mai's Restaurant, Casian King Food Truck, Cousin's Maine Lobster, The Grove Do-Nutz, Yoyo's Hot Dog, Peli Peli and Good Dog Houston. Admission is $7 with food and beverages available for purchase; or $75 for Summer Backward BBQ VIP, including barbecue, fajitas, two drinks, private cash bar, seating, shade, restrooms, express access and swag.

Feges Barbecue Pop Up at Holler Brewing

Saturday, noon until sold out

2206 Edwards

Last month, Patrick Feges left Southern Goods to focus on his barbecue and prepare to open a restaurant with his wife Erin Smith Feges, and on Saturday he’s smoking meats at Holler Brewing. Feges offerings feature five meats and four sides, with everything from his popular brisket burnt ends and Korean glazed pork ribs to housemade sausage and poblano creamed corn. Get one meat and two sides for $13, two meats and two sides for $17, three meats and two sides for $21 or a sandwich for $10.

One Year Anniversary + Bottle Release at Eureka Heights

Saturday, doors open at 11 a.m.

941 West 18th

Eureka Heights is turning one year old and its celebrating with a special VIP tasting beginning at 11:30 a.m. The tasting includes four-ounce pours of Nuke The Whales variants, including 2017 Nuke the Whales kicked with things like Boomtown Coffee, cocoa nibs, cinnamon and cayenne, plus Unbarrelled 2017 Nuke the Whales base and Unbarrelled 2018 Nuke the Whales base. Tickets are $45 and include the tasting, glassware, open taps on regular beers until 1 p.m., a piece of birthday cake, and a 22-ounce bottle of Nuke The Whales to go. Tickets are needed for the VIP tasting only. General admission for the bottle release is free from 1 to 9 p.m.

Saint Arnold North Heights Pub Crawl

Saturday, 5 to 9 p.m.

First stop: Southern Goods, 632 West 19th

Saint A is bringing its fan-favorite pub crawl back to the North Heights area, with the first stop and punch card pick-up at Southern Goods. There, pub crawlers will learn their route, which can include stops at Heights Bier Garten, Balls Out Burger, The Boot, McIntyre’s, Mellow Mushroom, Providence and Hubcap Grill before finishing with the after-party at Cedar Creek at 9 p.m.. The prize for making all the stops will be a lovely new Saint Arnold Pub Crawl pint glass; and as always, designated drivers are both eligible for the award and encouraged to attend.

