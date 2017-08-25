Upcoming Houston Food Events: BRC Favorites are Back

EXPAND Liberty Kithen Garden Oaks is reviving BRC Gastropub's greatest hits, including the BRC Coop Style Hot Dog. Photo courtesy of Pop Ratio

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Save the date: Tickets are on sale now for the Morning After, a Houston Press Brunch Event, held on Saturday, September 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Bayou City Events Center Pavilion, 9401 Knight. Guests can cure their hangovers with bottomless brunch offerings from over 25 of the hottest eateries, with fan-favorites including Boheme, Broken Barrel, Cyclone Anaya’s, Max’s Wine Dive, the Moonshiners, North Italia and Snooze. Tickets are $35 ($45 day of) and include unlimited samplings and eight brunch cocktails, champagne or beer samples. VIP tickets are $65 ($75 day of).

Liberty Kitchen at Garden Oaks, 3715 Alba, has launched a BRC flashback menu available exclusively at its recently-opened, on-site beer garden. The new food menu aims to keep the spirit of BRC Gastropub alive by reviving guest favorites, including but not limited to the BRC Coop Style Hot Dog with fried egg, smoked bacon, fried pork roll, fries, bacon jam, cheese Whiz and ketchup; and the Gravy & Fries, a blend of either peppered cream or mushroom-onion brown gravy and queso or Cheez Whiz and your choice of pork belly carnitas, hot smoked salmon, fried oysters, or grilled and chopped Spam.

EXPAND You can now slam a few Nolan Ryan Grand Slam Sliders at JCI Grill. Photo courtesy of JCI Grill

JCI Grill has debuted the Nolan Ryan Grand Slam Sliders, made with Nolan Ryan’s All-Natural Beef and served on soft, buttery King’s Hawaiian rolls with melted American cheese, caramelized onions, pickles and mustard. The new sliders are available at all 20 JCI Grill locations.

Good Dog Houston, located 903 Studewood, 1312 West Alabama, is celebrating the beginning of the school year by offering teachers, students, and school staff a free side with purchase of a hot dog and drink. The offer is available to those who show their school identification from Monday, August 28 through Friday, September 1. In addition, students, teachers, administrators and school staff at University of St. Thomas, Annunciation Orthodox School and Kipling Street Academy receive a standing discount of 10 percent off all year long at the West Alabama location.

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, will be celebrating the last few days before the long Labor Day weekend with a special Tequila Dinner on Wednesday, August 30 at 6:30 p.m. The dinner will feature Demetrio Premium Tequila pairings alongside a four-course menu, with dishes including carnita tostados, a Mexican-style Caesar salad, a flight of mini enchiladas and capirotada, a Mexican-style bread pudding. Cost is $55 per person plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required by calling 713-334-7295.

Beer lovers won’t want to miss the BrewMasters Craft Beer Festival, held at Moody Gardens Convention Center, 7 Hope, on Friday, September 1 through Sunday, September 3. The main events include a Nach-Yo Ordinary Tequila Tasting and Brewmaster’s Pub Crawl on Friday, the Texas Tasting Tour and BrewHaHa Grand Tasting on Saturday and a Brew-B-Que on Sunday. Tickets are $165 for a weekender pass, or individual events are available for purchase.

