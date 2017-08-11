Upcoming Houston Food Events: A Burger So Hot It Comes With A Waiver

EXPAND Hopdoddy's limited-time-only Love at First Sting burger rocks all the chilis. Photo courtesy of Hopdoddy Burger Bar

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Now through Tuesday, August 22, spice fans can dig into the Love at First Sting burger ($14) at Hopdoddy Burger Bar, 4444 Westheimer, 5510 Morningside, 142 Vintage Park. Featuring a freshly ground beef patty topped with Trinidad scorpion ‘Butch T’ peppers, Bhut jolokia ‘ghost peppers,’ serrano peppers and habanero peppers, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onions, and ghost pepper salsa roja on a fresh baked egg bun, the burger is so fiery that it also comes with a waiver to sign and a mini vanilla milkshake to help cool down your palate.

Celebrate National Filet Mignon Day at Morton’s The Steakhouse, 1001 McKinney, 5000 Westheimer, on Monday, August 14. All day long, Morton’s will be serving up petite filet sandwiches for just $1 in the bar area.

The Texas Book Festival will host the second annual Literary Libations Week at various bars across Texas from Monday, August 14 through Friday, August 18. This year's event will feature 28 bars from across the state, with local spots including B&B Butchers & Restaurant, 1814 Washington; Lucille's; 5512 La Branch; Mongoose versus Cobra, 1011 McGowen; and Bar Boheme, 307 Fairview. Each bar has created a signature, literary-themed cocktail to be offered for the week, with a percentage of proceeds from each drink sold donated to the TBF in support of its annual Lit Crawl on Saturday, November 4.

EXPAND Though its been slinging brats since the spring, King's Bierhaus is celebrating its grand opening with an upcoming extravaganza. Photo courtesy of King's BierHaus

King’s BierHaus, 2044 East T C Jester, is celebrating its opening with a grand opening weekend extravaganza on Friday, August 18 through Sunday, August 20. The festivities will kick off with $5 shots of schnapps, $5 signature drafts, $5 wurst combos and live music beginning at 11 a.m. on Friday. On Saturday, preview King’s Kolache Haus (launching in 2018) beginning at 9 a.m. King’s will be dishing out its specialty kolaches – including sweet and savory – stuffed with exotic wurst while offering mimosa and bloody mary specials until noon. The restaurant will also be giving away free beer for a year to one winner every hour on the hour from noon to midnight as partygoers enjoy live German music from 5 to 10 p.m. To close out the weekend, “Sunday Funday” means all-day happy hour specials featuring $5 bites, $6 beers, and $7 craft cocktails. There will also be a Grand Prize announcement at 7 p.m., during which a lucky fan will win an all-inclusive trip to Munich for Salvatorfest in March 2018. Enter to win on the King’s BierHaus Facebook page by sharing the post.

From 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 19, chef-owner Sylvia Casares will be teaching a South Texas Breakfast class at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 1140 Eldridge. Those attending will learn how to make fat gorditas, flour tortillas, corn tortillas, tasty migas, and wake-you-up huevos rancheros. The cost for the hands-on class is $64 per person and includes all materials, the class and a meal. To register, visit sylviasenchiladas.com or call 713-334-7295.

On Tuesday, August 22, baseball and beer fans can pregame for the Astros/Nationals game with a Brews & Baseball event at Saint Arnold, 2000 Lyons. The Brews & Baseball package includes free parking at the brewery, a pre-game happy hour beginning at 5 p.m., a shuttle ride to and from the brewery to Minute Maid Park, a game ticket, concession credit for a hot dog and beer and a visit from the Shooting Stars. Tickets are $65 per person and the block of tickets is located in the Field Box 4 section. Tickets will be available a week prior to the event, and you may pick them up from the brewery during public hours or at the brewery happy hour the day of the event.

