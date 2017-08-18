Upcoming Houston Food Events: Save the Date for Tacolandia

Last year's Tacolandia featured Tabasco and garlic-rubbed suckling pig tacos from chef Hugo Ortega. Photo by Mai Pham

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Tickets for the 2017 Houston Press Tacolandia are on sale now. The third annual taco sampling event will be held at The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou Park, 105 Sabine, on Saturday, October 21, from 4 to 7 p.m.. Tickets are $35 in advance ($45 day of) and include unlimited samples of authentic and modern street-style tacos; VIP tickets are $75 in advance ($80 day of) and include unlimited samples, one hour early entry, access to a VIP lounge and restrooms and four drink tickets. All guests must be 21 and up with a valid I.D.

Pax Americana, 4319 Montrose, will be hosting a wine dinner featuring wines of Revana Wines, owned and founded by Houston cardiologist, Dr. Madaiah Revana, on Monday, August 21, at 7 p.m. Guests will enjoy a special menu created by Pax executive chef Martha De Leon, paired with the featured wines from Argentina, Napa Valley and Oregon. Cost is $140 plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required and guests must specify “Wine Dinner” when calling to confirm a seat. Call 713-239-0228.

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen owner Sylvia Casares has a host of potluck side dishes to share, and she’ll be teaching guests how to make them at the Eldridge location, 1140 Eldridge, on Saturday, August 26, from 1 to 4 p.m. On the menu are poblano grits, rajas, roasted, Casares’ own potato salad, elotes, cowboy-style charro beans and the restaurant’s top-selling Mexican lemonade, made from scratch. The cost for the hands-on class is $64 per person, and includes all materials, the class and a meal. To register, go online at sylviasenchiladas.com or call 832-230-3842.

Celebrated pizza maker Luciano Carciotto is bringing his world championship-caliber skills to Houston for two events in Evelyn's Park on Saturday, August 26. First, Carciotto will be conducting a children's pizza cooking class ($20), hosted by The Ivy & James executive chef Jamie Zelko and her wife, Dalia Zelko under the oaks in front of The Ivy & James, 4480 Bellaire, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. The second event will feature a prix fixe, family-style dining experience ($75), featuring the same pizza that earned Carciotto a world championship. The dinner is scheduled for two seatings: 6 and 8:30 p.m. A portion of the proceeds from the events will benefit Evelyn’s Park conservancy.

Three Brothers Bakery, 12393 Kingsride, 4036 South Braeswood, 4606 Washington, will celebrate National Dog Day by offering special dog bone biscuits and large bone cakes on Saturday, August 26. The bone cake is a larger version of the treat, and both feature carrots, peanut butter, wheat and flour.

EXPAND Hot honey-drizzled fried chicken biscuits are just one of the morning glories on Relish's new breakfast menu. Photo by Julie Soefer

Relish Restaurant & Bar, 2810 Westheimer, will launch a new counter-service breakfast on Tuesday, August 29. Seizing on #tacotuesday, Relish is offering a "$1 Taco + Topo Chico Tuesday" promotion with $1 breakfast tacos served with a bottle of Topo Chico sparkling mineral water from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the day of the launch (limit four per customer, dine-in only). Breakfast Tacos will be a staple on the breakfast menu, as will hot honey fried chicken biscuits, seasonal muffins and scones, fruit and granola parfait and bagels and lox. The breakfast program will be served Monday through Friday, from 7 to 11 a.m. A weekend brunch program is planned and will be announced in September.

