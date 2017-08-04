Upcoming Houston Food Events: The Best of the Wurst

EXPAND Wurstfest is here, and it's bringing all-you-can-eat sausages. Photo courtesy of King's Biergarten.

King's Biergarten, 1329 East Broadway, has launched its annual Wurstfest. All month long, guests can get all-you-can-eat sausages starting at $9.95, including traditional varieties like hot cheese "Scharfe Kase Wurst" and spicy kielbasa, exotic versions like elk and wild boar, and vegan wursts in flavors like chipotle and smoked apple sage.

After 94 years in Houston, the top dogs at James Coney Island think it’s time for a Houston Dog, and they’re asking Houstonians to help create it. Locals can go to JCI Grill’s Facebook page and post their suggestions for the restaurant’s all-new Houston Dog. Just describe the bun, sausage, toppings and anything else you believe makes the ideal Houston Dog. Submissions will be judged by JCI Grill based on creativity, availability of ingredients and how they relate to Houston. Entrants also must like the Facebook page and include #JCIHoustonDog with their post. Deadline for entry is August 14, and the “win the menu” grand prize is a $250 JGI Grill gift card and JCI Grill swag bag.

Three Brothers Bakery, 12393 Kingsride, 4036 South Braeswood, 4606 Washington, has a refreshing new lineup of beverages to help Houstonians keep cool this summer, with offerings including frappes, lemonade sodas and housemade tea syrups. Frappe flavor options include Fig Mascarpone, Horchata and Thunderdome, which features cold brew coffee with an extra shot of house-made vanilla syrup, blended with milk and ice and topped with a double shot of espresso. New tea flavors include Pomegranate, Huckleberry Lemon and an extra fruity flavor called Triple Black, a blend of blackberry, black raspberry and black currants. Lemonade soda flavors include Triple Black, Pomegranate, Lime and Strawberry, Pomegranate and Blueberry Mint.

Hit Sylvia's Taco Tuesday all month long. Photo courtesy of Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen

Tuesday is Taco Night at both locations of Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 1140 Eldridge. For all of August, the eateries will be offering some of the most popular tacos for $5 (4 p.m. to closing, every Tuesday). Five bucks will get you top tacos like the grilled tacos rancheros made with taco meat or chicken; Laredo soft tacos made with taco meat, chicken or carnitas; Weslaco crispy tacos with taco meat of chicken; and Rio Grande Valley grilled tacos, made with grilled corn tortillas stuffed with chicken and jack cheese.

Central Market, 3815 Westheimer, will turn up the heat with the 22nd annual Hatch Chile Festival, running Wednesday, August 9 through Tuesday, August 22. The festivities officially begin with the Lighting of the Roasters and Store Stroll on Thursday, August 10, at 5 p.m., and will continue the celebration with a series of hatch-filled cooking classes, from a parent and child tamale-making class to a fiery lunch and learn.

On Tuesday, August 15, guests are invited to an Angulo Innocenti Wine Dinner at Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd. Enjoy five beverage-paired courses, including wild mushroom tagliatelle, braised beef cheek with violet chimichurri, and fig galette with mascarpone-sherry ice cream. Cost is $100 per, person plus tax and gratuity. Call 713-521-2239.

The Pass & Provisions, 807 Taft, will be hosting a Broc Cellars Wine Dinner, featuring winemaker Chris Brockway, on Wednesday, August 16, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Guests can enjoy a six-course dinner paired with interesting wine selections from Broc Cellars for $105 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Call 713-628-9020.

