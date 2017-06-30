Upcoming Houston Food Events: Boardwalk Burgers and Generous Pours

Get a taste of summer with Hopdoddy's chili dog burger. Photo courtesy of Hopdoddy Burger Bar

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Now though Tuesday, July 11, burger fans can dig into the Boardwalk Burger at Hopdoddy Burger Bar, 5510 Morningside, 4444 Westheimer, 142 Vintage Park. Paying homage to the Atlantic City destination, the Boardwalk Burger ($11) is made with angus beef, Tillamook cheddar, housemade chili con carne and a seared all-natural hot dog, finished off with bread and butter pickle relish, diced white onion and French’s yellow mustard.

Bistro Menil, 1513 West Alabama, has launched its new Wednesday “Burgers and Burgundy” special just in time for summer. Guests can enjoy six different burger options — including a tangy goat cheese burger, a savory porcini rub burger with caramelized onions, bacon and truffle cheese, and a tuna steak burger — paired with a quarter bottle of wine from the Burgundy region ($25 a person, plus tax and gratuity).

Harold's juicy, crunchy fried chicken is finger-lickin' good. Photo courtesy of Harold's Restaurant, Bar and Terrace

On Thursday, July 6, Harold’s Restaurant, Bar and Terrace, 350 West 19th, will be celebrating National Fried Chicken Day with special deals on chef Antoine Ware’s signature 3-2-1 fried chicken (which is brined and battered in three parts corn flour, two parts cornmeal and one part flour). At lunch, guests can receive a complimentary soft drink, beer or glass of house wine with the purchase of one Fried Chicken and Mash dish for $12; and at dinner, guests can receive a complimentary beer or glass of house wine with the purchase of one KG’s Double-Brined Cast-Iron Chicken with mac and cheese and braised greens for $19.

Izakaya, 318 Bagby, is hosting a summer rosé festival, complete with music, a raffle, specialty cocktails and fun on the patio, from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 8. The event will benefit the Houston Area Women’s Center (HAWC), a nonprofit organization that provides shelter, counseling and advocacy for women escaping sexual and domestic violence. Wine representatives will be on hand for free sampling; Rebecca Mason of nearby Fluff Bake Bar brings the sweets; and Izakaya will be providing a selection of free appetizers. Admission is $25, or skip the cash and bring new (with tags) yoga pants and sweat pants/shirts. Each guest will be given three drink tickets. The event is open to the public, but reservations are suggested. Full dining and drinking service inside the restaurant will continue as usual.

From Monday, July 10, through Sunday, September 3, The Capital Grille, 5365 Westheimer, 840 West Sam Houston Parkway North, will be kicking off its ninth annual The Generous Pour Wine Event, featuring wines that have been rated 90 points or higher by respected wine critics. For $28 per person with dinner, the restaurant will offer seven world-class, highly rated wines hand-selected by its advanced sommelier, Brian Phillips. The tasting exploration is meant to encourage guests to try new wine varietals and regions, as well as educate on specific notes and best pairings.

Reserve 101, 1201 Caroline, is hosting a Woodford Reserve tasting on Tuesday, July 11, at 6:30 p.m. Attendees can enjoy Bourbon, Double Oak and Rye expressions. Tickets are available for $20 and all proceeds will go to the Rescued Pets Movement.

On Wednesday, July 12, guests are invited to a Bastille Day celebration at Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella. The French National Day commemorates the Storming of the Bastille on 14 July, 1789, a turning point of the French Revolution. To celebrate, the dinner will feature wines from Libération de Paris winery alongside lentil salad; crispy sweetbreads with roasted cauliflower, golden raisins and capers; duck leg confit with green olives over herbed couscous; and chocolate-drizzled vanilla cream puffs. Cost is $35 per person ($40 day of) and includes wine, food, tax and service. The dinner will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Call 713-861-8666 to reserve seats.

