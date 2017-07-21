Upcoming Houston Food Events: $2 Taco Tuesdays

EXPAND Fusion Taco Heights proves that Tuesdays are for tacos. Photo by Kimberly Park

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, is releasing special bottles from the wine cellar. Available through Monday, July 31, guests making dinner reservations (from 5:45 to 10 p.m.) with the code "GrapeNuts" will be presented with a special wine list featuring nearly 50 bottles* of Old World and New World wines from the Brennan’s cellar. Due to limited quantities, guests are asked to have multiple selections ready in case their preferred bottle is no longer available. Additionally, the restaurant is extending its Midday Rosé Menu throughout the restaurant from noon to 7 p.m. daily. For the month of July, guests may select from more than a dozen bottles of rosé, with glasses of dry and sparking rosés ranging from $5 to $14 and bottles starting at $18.

Tony Mandola's Gulf Coast Kitchen, 1212 Waugh, is now serving Sunday Brunch from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Sip on Cajun bloodys and frozen hurricanes; start with cantaloupe parfait or biscuits and gravy; and dig into mains like fried oyster omelets, skirt steak and eggs, and doughnut breakfast sliders stuffed with chorizo, sausage, ham, bacon, eggs and potatoes.

Monday, July 24 is National Tequila Day, and Broken Barrel in the Woodlands, 1950 Hughes Landing, will be celebrating with tacos and margaritas from 3 to 7 p.m. Chef Hilda’s tacos won People’s Choice for “Best Tacos” at Houstonia’s “Taco Loco” competition in June, with cumin-scented pork tucked into pineapple-flavored tortillas. Additionally, the restaurant is hosting a live interactive tequila station from 5 to 7 p.m. or as long as alcohol lasts.

EXPAND Tofu in a taco? Give it a try at Fusion Taco. Photo by Kimberly Park

Fusion Taco Heights, 4706 North Main, has launched a Taco Tuesday special with $2 gourmet tacos every Tuesday from 3 p.m. to close. Margaritas and pints of Eureka Heights' Buckle Bunny Cream Ale will also be $2.

Chef Martin Stayer and sommelier Sara Stayer have selected the country Mexico for the monthly Tuesdays by the Beach dinner series, happening on July 25 at Nobie's, 2048 Colquitt. The series, which takes place every last Tuesday of the month, launched last Spring and provides guest with exclusive menu items that are inspired by a specific region in the world. This time, guests can select from six to eight dishes from the Yucatan and Baja region, alongside beach-inspired cocktails.

Reserve 101, 1201 Caroline, will host a special tasting with WhiskyCast’s Mark Gillespie on Tuesday, July 25, at 6:30 p.m. The famed whisky podcaster will be there to provide tasting notes on some of Reserve 101’s finest spirits. Tickets are $20 each with all proceeds benefiting the Rescued Pets Movement.

And don’t forget: reservations are now open for Houston Restaurant Weeks, which raises funds for the Houston Food Bank. Check out our guide to this year's Best HRW Bets, from steakhouse dinner to Big Easy brunch.

