Upcoming Houston Food Events: Summer Specials and a “Tuesday by the Sea”

EXPAND Get PPK's South African comfort food at a discount when you eat midday. Photo courtesy of Peli Peli Kitchen

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Both Peli Peli Kitchen, 9090 Katy, and Peli Deli, 808 Travis, are offering a special midday discount all summer long (June through end of August). Any entree ordered between 1 and 6 p.m. will be 20 percent off, and if the special is a success, the Peli team just may make it permanent. This promo is available only at Peli Peli Kitchen or Peli Deli (not at Peli Peli Galleria or Peli Peli Vintage Park).

The Palm Houston, 6100 Westheimer, invites guests to claw-crack and butter-dip their way through its summer tradition—the return of the delectable four-pound lobster dinner for two, served with two starters and one family-style side for $99. Diners can take advantage of this special now through August 15.

Nobie’s, 2048 Colquitt, invites guests to its last-Tuesday-of-the-month special on June 27. “Tuesday by the Sea” will feature seafood offerings from Hawaii — including poke and unique creations using Spam — in addition to the a la carte menu. The special seafood centric menu is available from 5 p.m. until sold out.

EXPAND The H-Town Slammer and other fun cocktails will join Hay Merchant's boozy lineup next week. Photo by Julie Soefer Photography

Beginning Tuesday, June 27, The Hay Merchant, 1100 Westheimer, will operate as a full bar, offering craft cocktails — including a Manhattan, frozen mezcal and some smoky, bright and boozy drinks on tap—for the first time. The craft beer bar and eatery announced the change along with sister establishment Underbelly, which will also add to its cocktail program (beginning July 10) and shift its focus from whole animal butchery to seafood and vegetables. Read more about the changes here.

Rhythm in the Heights, a summer bash benefiting Recipe for Success, will take place at Fountain Park, 939 West 26th, on Wednesday, June 28 from 7 to 10 p.m. The evening will feature chillin’ and grillin’ food demos by some of Houston’s top chefs including, Robert Del Grande of Café Annie, Ryan Pera of Coltivare and Revival Market and Roberto Espinosa of TacoDeli. Guests can also expect food truck bites by Oh My Gogi!, Skratch Food Truck and Truck on the Bayou; tequila tastings by Titanium Tequila; and live entertainment provided by Mango Punch! Tickets are $20 each and include all food and beverages, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to Recipe for Success.

Get a 4th of July Fried Chicken Picnic To-Go from Holley's Seafood Restaurant & Oyster Bar, 3201 Louisiana. The packages are available for $40/portion (for six people or less) or $38 per portion (for seven people or more) and include fried chicken, potato salad, crabmeat deviled eggs, Boston baked beans, kimchi collard greens, parkerhouse rolls, Texas peach cobbler and watermelon splash. Orders must be placed by Saturday, July 1.

The Grove, 1611 Lamar, will bring back its Sundown at the Grove summer series, on Wednesday, July 5. Every Wednesday evening between July 5 and August 30, patrons can enjoy samples from featured local craft breweries served with savory food pairings and DJ sets. Menu items will be crafted by The Grove’s executive sous chef, Ernesto Villareal, and will feature live action, made-to-order food stations. Those who prefer wine over craft beer will be happy to know that beginning this year, wine and food pairings will also be available.

