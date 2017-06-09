Upcoming Houston Food Events: Juicy Lucys and a Whiskey Tasting

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

EXPAND Hopdoddy's Juicy Lucy special is limited time only. Photo courtesy of Hopdoddy Burger Bar

Hopdoddy Burger Bar, 4444 Westheimer, 5510 Morningside, 142 Vintage Park, is rolling out a new special just in time for dad’s big day. The Juicy Lucy ($13) features a fresh ground Angus beef patty stuffed with melted Tillamook Cheddar and topped with a second slice of cheddar along with black pepper aioli and caramelized onions. The burger will be available now through Tuesday, June 20.

Toulouse Cafe and Bar, 4444 Westheimer, recently celebrated its one year anniversary, and as such, it has announced some new menu items. Guests can dine on housemade potato gnocchi made with cream of Delice de Bourgogne cheese, wild mushrooms and arugula; the Shrimp Louie with Boston lettuce hearts, avocado, baby heirloom tomatoes, fresh herbs and thousand island dressing; and three new summer cocktails including the Cucumber Mint Margarita, Peachy Keen and Spicy Mango Paloma.

On Wednesday, June 14 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., guests are invited to a Picnic Wines event at Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella. Keeping it light for summer, the event will feature sip and stroll format with casual attire. Cost is $35 per person inclusive in advance, or $40 at the door on day of event. Enjoy wines alongside dishes such as Gulf shrimp with tomato, green olive, capers and pickled jalapeño, grilled flank steak chimichurri and spiced stonefruit crumble.

Guests can enjoy a Pre-Father’s Day Wine Dinner at Ouisie's Table, 3939 San Felipe, on Thursday, June 15. The River Oaks restaurant will pair five manly courses—think scallop over spicy cabbage, blue-cheese-stuffed beef roulade and chocolate lava cake—with five selected wines from the acclaimed Russian River Valley Paul Hobbs Winery. The dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. and costs $95 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 713-528-2264.

Reserve 101, 1201 Caroline, is hosting a Father’s Day Highland Park Whiskey Tasting on Sunday, June 18 at 5 p.m. The tasting, which will be led by Reserve 101 co-owner Mike Raymond, will feature limited edition bottles from Highland Park, as well as the 12 year and Dark Origins. Tickets can be purchased for $55/person.

Treat dad to a pig roast at Revival Market. Photo by Carla Gomez

Revival Market, 550 Heights, is throwing a Father’s Day Pig Roast on Sunday, June 18 from 2 to 6 p.m. The neighborhood spot will be roasting a whole pig and serving plates with pulled pork, three sides, dessert and a drink wristband (good for beer). Pre-sale tickets are $25 each and can be purchased in store or via phone 713-880-8463. Door tickets will be $30 each.

The next Dinner with My Friends will be held at Fluff Bake Bar, 314 Gray, on Monday, June 19 at 6:30 p.m. Featuring chef John Tesar of Dallas' Knife (and of Top Chef fame), the collaborative dinner offers five courses along with a bubbly reception and hors d'oeuvres. Cost is $125 per person (excludes tax and gratuity).

On Tuesday, June 20 beginning at 7 p.m., Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial, will host its fifth annual La Vie en Rose, a wine dinner featuring selected rosé wines imported by Houston’s own French Country Wines. The dinner will pair five wines with a five-course French Provence menu, including dishes such as goat cheese and tomato confit tartelette, olive oil seared scallops with tomatoes and thyme, honey and lavender duck, and a chocolate and basil tart. Cost is $69 per person, plus tax and gratuity. A $30 deposit via Paypal is required to secure the reservation, forfeited for failing to show up or cancel at least 48 hours in advance. For reservations, call 713-827-8008 or email bistro_provence@sbcglobal.net.

