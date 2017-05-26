Upcoming Houston Food Events: Mac 'n Cheese Meets Burger

EXPAND Why yes, that is a bread and fried truffle mac and cheese patty on top of that burger. Photo courtesy of Hopdoddy Burger Bar

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Hopdoddy Burger Bar, 4444 Westheimer, 5510 Morningside, is paying homage to classic American dishes and flavors with its latest round of seasonal specials. Marrying two American favorites—the hamburger and macaroni and cheese, the Truffle Mac N’ Cheese (available through June 6 for $13) features homemade truffle mac n’ cheese, breaded and fried, sitting atop an Angus Beef patty and finished with caramelized onions and truffle aioli. The Orange Dreamsicle (available through June 13 for $6) features fresh orange juice and blood orange syrup blended with the burger bar’s housemade spiced ice cream; and the Watermelon Mojito ($7 through June 27) combines watermelon, cool mint, hand-squeezed lime juice and rum.

Executive chef Jon Buchanan has added a variety of dishes to the new spring menu at Third Coast, 6550 Bertner, available now at both lunch and dinner. Highlighting natural, sustainable and local ingredients tied to Houston’s diversity, offerings include chilled watercress, cucumber and melon soup (vegan); fried green tomatoes with Gulf shrimp salad and Crystal hot sauce aioli; and anchiote-rubbed mahi mahi with grilled sweet potatoes and pineapple-jumbo lump crab pico de gallo. BLT lovers should check out Buchanan’s version: Sweet Lee’s sorghum-cured, house-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayo on a pretzel roll with house-made potato chips;

In honor of Memorial Day, The Oceanaire Seafood Room, 5061 Westheimer, is offering couples a Dinner for Two from Friday, May 26 through Monday, May 29. Couples can savor a three-course meal, paired with a complimentary bottle of J Vineyards California Pinot Gris or Trivento “Reserve” Mendoza Malbec for $60. Dishes to include "black & bleu" tenderloin tips, tuna poke and baked Alaska.

On Wednesday, May 31, guests can enjoy a Far Niente Wine Dinner at Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, beginning with a reception at 6:30 p.m. and a seated dinner at 7 p.m. Feast on wine-paired dishes such as white wine poached snapper with compressed papaya, reduced Champagne fruit vinaigrette and spiced feta; Broken Arrow venison-stuffed quail breast atop wilted summer greens with a white balsamic peach gastrique and banana Fosters souffle with house-made banana bread and a Caribbean rum sauce. Cost is $125, plus tax and gratuity.

Beginning June 1 and throughout the end of the month, the restaurant will also debut a Midday Rosé Menu at the Courtyard Bar (available Monday through Saturday from noon to 7 p.m.), offering glasses from $5 to $14 and bottles starting at $18.

Kenny & Ziggy's Bronx fried chicken is back. Photo courtesy of Kenny & Ziggy's

Kenny & Ziggy’s, 2327 Post Oak, 5172 Buffalo Speedway, is bringing its Bronx Fried Chicken back to the menu starting Wednesday, June 1, and continuing throughout the summer. The Northern take on fried chicken uses matzo meal for extra crunch and is offered in multiple pieces with sides for $21.95.

Friday, June 2, is National Donut Day and Brenner’s on the Bayou, 1 Birdsall, is celebrating with a special Donut Day Wine Dinner at 7 p.m. The five-course, wine-paired dinner offers global takes on doughnuts, with dishes including French zucchini and ricotta beignets with candied lemon and whipped crème fraiche; Mexican smoked pork and pickled chile churros; German duck Berliner with duck stroganoff and cremini mushroom; and Italian ricotta bamboloni with roasted rosemary veal rack; all finished with a local take, Shipley Do-Nuts Bread Pudding. Cost is $70 per person, plus tax and gratuity.

Chefs for Paws, a chefs’ tasting event benefiting Rescued Pets Movement, will be held at The Merrill House, 2502 Algerianon, on Sunday, June 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. The all-volunteer event will feature local chefs and vendors—including Martha DeLeon of Pax Americana, Felix Flores of Ritual and Ben McPherson of Krisp Bird & Batter—plus cocktails from Deep Eddy, wines from Cannonball and beer from Goliad Brewing. Tickets are available for a donation of $75 per ticket or $8000 or a VIP table of eight.

Wine & Food Week 2017 returns for its 13th year of festivities in The Woodlands from Monday, June 5, though Sunday, June 11, and if you're wondering just what's in store this year, check out our full guide to the event.

