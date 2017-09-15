Upcoming Houston Food Events: Eat and Drink for #HarveyRelief

EXPAND First responders can enjoy comped meals at both Helen Greek locations through October 12. Photo by Becca Wright

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

For the next two months, Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer, Caracol, 2200 Post Oak, Backstreet Cafe, 1103 Shepherd, and Xochi, 1777 Walker, will be serving Houston Strong Margaritas, with $1 per each sold going towards #HarveyRelief.

Helen Greek Food and Wine, 2429 Rice, and Helen in the Heights, 1111 Studewood, will fully comp first responders’ meals through Thursday, October 12. After October 12, both locations will give first responders a 25-percent discount on their meals, lasting through the end of the year.

Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, continues its Tuesday Outdoor Cooking Series with guest chef Troy Witherspoon of Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co., who will serve up his take on brisket chile rellenos on Tuesdays, September 19 and 26. Witherspoon will be putting his spin on chile rellenos based on a dish he tried at a barbecue joint in North Texas, with brisket chile rellenos stuffed with goat cheese, epazote and lime and served with a side of broccolini, onions, grapefruit and fresh horseradish. Eight Row will also be pouring Buffalo Bayou’s Crush City IPA during the series, and the brewery is donating every dollar of this current batch of Crush City, no matter where it’s poured, to victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Lucillle’s, 5512 La Branch, will be hosting a week of festive events, Tuesday, September 19 through Sunday, September 24, to celebrate five years of serving Houston and to give back after Hurricane Harvey. Executive chef-owner Chris Williams is donating 15 percent of all sales from the week to Mayor Sylvester Turner's Hurricane Relief Fund through the Greater Houston Community Foundation. Daily specials include Tuesday’s Brunch All Day, a five-course Tour de Bubbles dinner on Wednesday, Thursday’s Southern-Inspired Dim Sum dinner, live music and half-price wine on Friday, a Tiki Party & Pig Roast on Saturday, and classic Sunday brunch. Reservations are required for all events. Call 713-568-2505.

For the first time in its 17-year history, Kenny & Ziggy New York Delicatessen Restaurants, 2327 Post Oak, 5172 Buffalo Speedway, will keep the doors open during the Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur holidays, offering special menus for evening and meals for breaking fast. For Rosh Hashanah (sundown Wednesday, September 20), both locations will offer a three-course, multi-choice menu for $40 per person plus tax and gratuity (seatings at 5 to 6:30 p.m. or 7 to 9 p.m). Choices include traditional New Year dishes such as brisket, matzo balls and stuffed cabbage, plus sides and desserts. For children 12 and younger there is a special kids menu for $15 plus tax and gratuity. Note: Reservations for the Rosh Hashanah dinner are required and must be made by today, Friday, September 15. Call Jeanne Magenheim at 713-679-8453. For Yom Kippur on Saturday, September 30, the restaurants will open at 5:30 p.m. with an extensive a la carte menu of traditional dishes and open seating. Both special holiday meals are part of Kenny & Ziggy's Harvey flood relief program in which 5 percent of all proceeds, including those from catering sales and from both restaurants, go to the Jewish Federation of Greater Houston. As much of these donations as possible will go to the hard-hit Meyerland and Bellaire areas.

Brennan’s of Houston, 3100 Smith, will be hosting a Schramsberg Wine Dinner benefiting the Hurricane Harvey Hospitality Employee Relief Fund on Thursday, September 21 beginning with a reception at 6:30 p.m. Guests can feast on dishes including crab boil sous vide shrimp with tasso mousse, chicken-fried quail with rabbit sausage stuffing, sugarcane smoked lamb and creme brulee with toasted hazelnut tuile. Cost is $150 per person, excluding tax and gratuity. Schramsberg Vineyard will be donating $50 for every ticket sold and 25 percent of retail sales from the wine dinner to the Hurricane Harvey Hospitality Employee Relief Fund.

The Pit Room is just one of the smokehouses set to compete in the Houston BBQ Throwdown. Photo by Troy Fields

The third annual Houston BBQ Throwdown will take place at Saint Arnold Brewery, 2000 Lyons, on Sunday, September 24 from 1 to 4 p.m. The event is a collaboration with the Houston Barbecue Festival, where barbecue fans can taste dishes from top area pitmasters as they dream up their interpretation of Houston-style barbecue. Participating restaurants include (subject to change) Beaver’s Westheimer, Blood Bros. BBQ, The Brisket House, El Burro & the Bull, Feges BBQ (People’s Choice winner from 2016), Gatlin’s BBQ, Harlem Road Texas BBQ, Pappa Charlies Barbeque, Pinkerton’s Barbecue, The Pit Room, Roegel’s Barbecue Co, Tejas Chocolate Craftory and Tin Roof BBQ, with more to come. Tickets are $65 and include beer and samples of each competition dish. Space is very limited.

The 17th annual Texas Hot Sauce Festival will take place at the Bayou City Event Center, 9401 Knight, on Saturday, September 23 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and Sunday, September 24 (noon to 5 p.m.). Vendors include Big Daddy’s Hot Sauces, Bravado Spice, Texas Beer Bus, Pat’s Wings on Wheels and Texas Cajun Crawfish, to name a few. Tickets are $10 and free for kids 12 and under.

To celebrate the first week of fall and an autumn cleaning of the wine bin, Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial, is creating a week of specials, all made using rosé wines. The specials will be offered daily from Monday, September 25 through Saturday, September 30, with everything from rosé appetizers and desserts to blackboard specials like Provence beef stew.

