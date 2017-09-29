Upcoming Houston Food Events: Introducing the Houston Dog

EXPAND The Houston Dog gets its local kick from freshly sliced and crispy fried jalapeños. Photo courtesy of JCI Grill

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

After reviewing online suggestions from locals, James Coney Island has created the JCI Houston Dog, a bacon-wrapped, all-beef hot dog in a soft, warm bun topped with its chili-and-cheese sauce and freshly sliced and crispy fried jalapeños. Priced at $5.49, the all-new Houston Dog is available for a limited time at four of JCI Grill’s Houston-area locations – 530 Meyerland Plaza, 701 Town & Country Boulevard, 3607 S. Shepherd and 5745 Westheimer. Initially, plans called for JCI Grill’s Houston Dog to be unveiled in early September, however its roll out was delayed by the impact of Harvey. As Houston continues to recover, JCI Grill will donate a portion from the sale of every JCI Houston Dog to the Houston SPCA as the organization strives to provide care and reunite pets with their owners.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, multiple locations, is celebrating its favorite day of the year, National Taco Day, with $1 tacos all-day-long on Wednesday, October 4. The dollar taco deal will include most of Fuzzy’s signature Baja Tacos (including breakfast tacos), served on the diners’ choice of a soft or crispy shell with proteins including chicken, brisket, ground beef, pork, veggies, grilled or tempura fish, grilled or tempura shrimp, fajita chicken, or fajita beef, and topped with garlic sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, cilantro and feta. Fuzzy’s breakfast tacos feature choice of eggs, bacon, cheese, potatoes, chorizo and shrimp.

Tickets ($12-$30) are now on sale for the sixth annual Oktoberfest celebration at King’s Biergarten, 1329 East Broadway, and the inaugural Oktoberfest at King’s BierHaus, 2044 East T.C. Jester. King’s Biergarten will kick off the festivities with a massive three-day extravaganza on Friday, October 6, through Sunday, October 8. Two weeks later, King’s BierHaus will make its Oktoberfest debut from Friday, October 20, through Sunday, October 22. Guests can expect special taps and a Eureka Heights collaboration bier debut, a variety of brats and wursts, Austrian-German bands, and fun events like the Bavarian Strongman Competition, arm wresting, beer pong competition and adult carnival games including Bavarian bull riding, local celebrity dunking booth, hammer strength, jousting, and cornhole. There will also be giveaways for two free trips (one at each location) for two to Oktoberfest 2018 in Munich, Germany.

The Pass & Provisions, 807 Taft, is hosting a Saint Arnold Beer dinner with brewer Aaron Inkrott on Monday, October 9, at 6:30 p.m. The dinner will pair seven beers — multiple versions of two base beers, X-Mas Ale and Baltic Porter — with six courses for $75 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Tickets can be purchased by calling 713-628-9020. Choose option 2 to speak to the host. Tickets are non-refundable, but are transferable.

Hugo Ortega's Tabasco and garlic-rubbed suckling pig tacos helped make last year's Tacolandia a real winner. Photo by Mai Pham

Save the date! Tickets are now on sale for the 2017 Houston Press Tacolandia are on sale now. The third annual taco sampling event will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 21, at The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou Park, 105 Sabine. This year’s lineup of taco purveyors includes Hugo’s, Alamo Tamales, La Calle, Peska, and Los Tios, to name a few. Tickets are $35 in advance ($45 day of) and include unlimited samples of authentic and modern street-style tacos; VIP tickets are $75 in advance ($80 day of) and include unlimited samples, one hour early entry, access to a VIP lounge and restrooms and four drink tickets. All guests must be 21 and up with a valid I.D.

