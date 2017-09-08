Upcoming Houston Food Events: Savor the Flavors of Puebla

EXPAND Celebrate the Mexico's Independence and the foods of Puebla with quail mole at Picos. Photo courtesy of Arnaldo Richards' Picos Restaurant

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Three of Houston’s most highly-respected Mexican chefs are honoring Mexico’s Independence Day by offering the dishes that they feel best represent the state of Puebla, and they're doing it all month long. Arnaldo Richards, executive chef and owner of Arnaldo Richards' Picos Restaurant, 3601 Kirby, will feature quail in Cuitlacoche Mole and duck Miahuateco; Ana Beaven, executive chef and owner of Cuchara, 214 Fairview, will showcase chiles en nogada; and Hugo Ortega, executive chef and owner of Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer, will also show off his take on chiles en nogada.

Chef and Kenny & Ziggy's owner Ziggy Gruber has launched a two month fund-raising effort to aid victims of Harvey, particularly in the hard-hit Meyerland and Bellaire areas. For all of September and October, five percent of proceeds from all sales at both Kenny & Ziggy locations, 2327 Post Oak Boulevard and 5172 Buffalo Speedway, will be donated to the flood relief efforts being carried out by the Jewish Federation of Greater Houston. This also includes proceeds for all catering events and special programs for the upcoming Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur Holidays.

Balls Out Burger, 1603 North Durham, has recently rolled out a brand new veggie burger to add to its purely satisfying burger menu. The new burger is priced the same as the regular hamburger, at $7.50.

EXPAND Helen in the Heights is brining the dips to its newly launched hapoy hour. Photo courtesy of Helen in the Heights

Helen in the Heights, 1111 Studewood, is officially offering happy hour, held at the bar on Tuesday through Friday from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Menu highlights include a half-price special for all cocktails and beer, select wine priced at $25 per bottle, feta-brined wings kissed with pepperoncini, oregano, aleppo pepper and feta for $7 and Greek dips, featuring selections like eggplant, chickpea and olive, for $4.

Starting Friday, September 8, Kata Robata, 3600 Kirby, Izakaya, 318 Gray, and three other Houston restaurants that are part of The Azuma Group (Azuma Sushi & Robata Bar, Soma Sushi and Azuma on the Lake) will be joining efforts across the city to help raise funds for Tropical Storm Harvey relief. Each of the Japanese restaurants will select one of its specialty rolls, donating $3 to the J.J. Watt Foundation for each one purchased. The fundraising project will continue for a full week or more. In addition, The Azuma Group restaurants are continuing to provide free meals for first responders.

Native Houstonian and Napa Valley winemaker Keith Webster and his wife, Chelli Warnock-Webster, will be co-hosting a special event at Fleming's Town & Country, 788 West Sam Houston Parkway North, on Friday, September 15, at 6:30 p.m. The four course wine dinner will feature wines from Webster Cellars, including the 2016 Sauvignon Blanc from Dry Creek, 2012 Right Bank, 2012 Left Bank and their 2012 Reserve. Cost is $125 plus tax and gratuity. For reservations, call 713-827-1120.

Guests are invited to a Forager’s Dinner at Finca Tres Robles, 257 North Greenwood, on Saturday, September 16 from 6 to 9 p.m. Foragers Kristen Gaetano and Joshua Rosas will be preparing a five-course local and foraged meal along with chef Jason Kerr and Eat My Pralines' Becca Reyenga. Tickets are $55 per person and include beer.

This year’s Taste of the Nation for No Kid Hungry will take place on Tuesday, September 19, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Silver Street Studios, 2000 Edwards. More than 40 of Houston's hottest chefs and mixologists will donate their time, talent and passion with one goal in mind: to raise the critical funds needed to end childhood hunger in America. Guests can also enjoy an array of food, fine wines, local craft beers and premium spirits, plus a premium silent auction. General admission tickets are $125, with VIP tickets for $200 (5:30 p.m. early access).

Come to the Table at The Beacon, 1212 Prairie, will be held on Thursday, September 21, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. The event brings together top culinary talent, including Lyle Bento from Southern Goods, Maurizio Ferrarese from Quattro at Four Seasons Hotel and Phillippe Gaston from Izakaya, to raise funds for The Beacon and its programs that serve Houston’s homeless. The evening kicks off with hors d’oeuvres and wine pairings at the Garden Party Reception in Nancy’s Garden, and continues with a wine-paired, four-course meal and live auction. Tickets begin at $500, with additional sponsorship opportunities available.

