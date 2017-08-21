This Week in Houston Food Events: All-Day Waffles and An Oktoberfest Kick-Off

Celebrate National Waffle Day with TUK's ode to Elvis. Photo by Gary Wise Photography

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All month long

Houston Restaurant Weeks

Time is running out to enjoy Houston Restaurant Weeks, which is running through Labor Day, September 4. Throughout the fundraising event, which raised a record-breaking $2,015,157.77 for the Houston Food Bank last year, diners can enjoy specially priced multi-course prix-fixe menus at a growing list of more than 200 participating restaurants. Check out our guide to this year's Best HRW Bets, from steakhouse dinner to Big Easy brunch.

Monday, August 21

Dinner with My Friends at Fluff Bake Bar

Fluff Bake Bar, 314 Gray, will be hosting its Dinner with My Friends, featuring a five-course collaborative meal with Steve McHugh from Cured in San Antonio and William Meznarich pouring the vino. The dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. and only 24 seats are available. Call 713-522-1900 to reserve your seat ($125 excluding tax and gratuity).

Revana Wine Dinner at Pax Americana

Pax Americana, 4319 Montrose, will be hosting a wine dinner featuring wines of Revana Wines, owned and founded by Houston cardiologist, Dr. Madaiah Revana, at 7 p.m. Guests will enjoy a special menu created by Pax’s executive chef Martha De Leon, paired with the featured wines from Argentina, Napa Valley and Oregon. Cost is $140 plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required and guests must specify “Wine Dinner” when calling to confirm a seat at the dinner. Call 713-239-0228.

Tuesday, August 22

Brews and Baseball with Saint Arnold Brewing Company

Baseball and beer fans can pregame for the Astros/Nationals game with a Brews & Baseball event at Saint Arnold, 2000 Lyons. The Brews & Baseball package includes free parking at the brewery, a pre-game happy hour beginning at 5 p.m., a shuttle ride to and from the brewery to Minute Maid Park, a game ticket, concession credit for a hot dog and beer and a visit from the Shooting Stars. Tickets are $65 per person and the block of tickets is located in the Field Box 4 section. Tickets can be picked up from the brewery during public hours or at the brewery happy hour the day of the event.

Wednesday, August 23

Sundown at The Grove

The Grove, 1611 Lamar, continues its Sundown at the Grove summer series, featured every Wednesday evening through August 30 (5:30 to 8 p.m.). Patrons can enjoy samples from featured local craft breweries (or wineries) alongside DJ sets and savory food pairings with made-to-order food stations, with this week’s Sundown featuring suds from Under the Radar. Tickets are $20.

Louis Latour Wine Dinner at Field & Tides

Beginning at 6:30 p.m., wine lovers are invited to enjoy a five-course wine dinner with Maison Louis Latour at Field & Tides, 705 East 11th. Cost is $130 per person and seats are limited. Call 713-861-6143.

Karbach Tasting Dinner at Killen’s Steakhouse

Join Killen’s Steakhouse, 6425 Broadway, in its gorgeous wine cellar for a special beer tasting dinner featuring six courses paired with Karbach's tasty brews. Highlights include Thai citrus salad with papaya and grapefruit, “crab boil” with crab fingers, red potato and miso butter, beef Wellington with molasses demi and handmade chocolates. The dinner is $70 per person, plus tax and tip, and only 45 seats are available. Call 281-485-0844 to reserve your seats.

Thursday, August 24

National Waffle Day at The Union Kitchen

All four Union Kitchen locations, 4057 Bellaire, 3452 Ella, 12538 Memorial, 23918 US-59, will offer crowd-pleasing Elvis Waffles all day long, for lunch, dinner and dessert. The Elvis Waffle is two fluffy Belgium waffles topped with banana slices, creamy peanut butter, bananas foster sauce, Texas pecan bacon, whipped cream and chopped pecans.

Friday, August 25

4 Year Anniversary at 3rd Floor

Celebrate four years of fun with views and brews at Midtown’s 3rd Floor, 2303 Smith. The bar will be offering complimentary apps from 8 to 10 p.m., with the DJ starting at 10.

EXPAND Learn to make elotes and other perfect potluck sides at Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen. Photo courtesy of Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen

Saturday, August 26

Pearland Food & Wine Festival at Pearland Town Center

Held at Pearland Town Center, 11200 Broadway, from noon to 8 p.m., the sixth annual Pearland Food & Wine Festival will feature reds, whites and fruit wines from Texas-based wineries along with local food, vendors and music. Tickets are $30 and include admission, ten tasting tickets and a commemorative wine glass. VIP tickets are available for $145 and include access to a VIP tent, private wine bar and lounge area, two glasses of wine and all-you-can-eat bites and desserts. The rain-or-shine event is open to ages 21 and up only.

Potluck Cooking Class at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen owner Sylvia Casares has a host of potluck side dishes to share, and she’ll be teaching guests how to make them at 1140 Eldridge on Saturday, August 26 from 1 to 4 p.m. On the menu are poblano grits, rajas, roasted, Casares’ own potato salad, elotes, cowboy-style charro beans and the restaurant’s top-selling Mexican lemonade, made from scratch. The cost for the hands-on class is $64 per person, and includes all materials, the class and a meal. To register, visit sylviasenchiladas.com or call 832-230-3842.

Kids Pizza Cooking Class and Family-Style Dinner Events at The Ivy & James

Celebrated pizza maker Luciano Carciotto is bringing his world championship-caliber skills to Houston for two events in Evelyn's Park. First, Carciotto will be conducting a children's pizza cooking class ($20), hosted by The Ivy & James executive chef Jamie Zelko and her wife, Dalia Zelko under the oaks in front of The Ivy & James, 4480 Bellaire, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. The second event will feature a prix fixe, family-style dining experience ($75), featuring the same pizza that earned Carciotto a world championship. The dinner is scheduled for two seatings: 6 and 8:30 p.m. A portion of the proceeds from the events will benefit Evelyn’s Park conservancy.

Sunday, August 27

BBQ Pop-Up at Ladybird's

Ladybird's, 5519 Allen, will be hosting a special barbecue pop-up with chef Adam Dorris (Pax Americana, Presidio) from noon to 9 p.m.

Oktoberfest Houston Kick-Off at King’s BierHaus

Pre-game for Oktoberfest Houston with a kick-off party at King’s BierHaus, 2044 East T C Jester, from 3 to 6 p.m. Guests can enjoy bier and food specials, polka music, Oktoberfest Houston ticket discounts, a Beer Pong Tournament Qualifier and more. The event is free to attend with tournament qualifier tickets for $15 (good for a team of two).

