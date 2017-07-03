This Week in Houston Food Events: Fourth of July Brunch, Bites and Booze

EXPAND What's more American that burgers and beers? Photo courtesy of FM Kitchen & Bar

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Tuesday, July 4

FM Over Texas at FM Kitchen & Bar

FM Kitchen & Bar, 1112 Shepherd, is going big this 4th of July, with an all-day, no cover party from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dance to live music from DJ Yon Don and local bands No Rehearsal and Muddy Belle, sip $4 themed cocktails or $2 Lone Stars and PBRs, get backyard bbq plates from chef Ryan Hildebrand, and go all-American with apple pie milkshakes.

Independence Day Brunch at Lucille’s

Lucille’s, 5512 La Branch, will be hosting a special Tuesday edition of its usual weekend brunch. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., hit the restaurant and patio to enjoy Southern brunch favorites, from hot cake stacks and chicken-fried eggs Benedict to cornmeal fried green tomatoes and Gulf shrimp and grits. The restaurant will be closed for dinner.

Independence Day Lunch Buffet at Saint Arnold Brewing Company

Saint Arnold Brewing Company, 2000 Lyons, will be offering a holiday lunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For $23 per person (plus tax), enjoy beers along with a spread featuring roasted chicken, chopped brisket, saucy and smoky ribs, hot dogs, potato and pasta salads, iceberg and spinach salad, coleslaw and pineapple upside down cake. Reservations are being taken online (and the day is expected to fill up).

All-Day Happy Hour at Eight Row Flint

In honor of America, Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, is opening its doors two hours early (beginning at noon), and offering all-day happy hour. That means you can get $3 beer and margaritas, plus mules and old fashioneds for $5 all day.

Last Chance Growler Fire(works) Sale and Steak Night at Hay Merchant

Hay Merchant, 1100 Westheimer, will start serving booze soon, so it’s hosting a growler fire(works) sale for the fourth. All Hay Merchant-branded growlers are free, and the bar is offering a $10 fill on a selection of beers — Live Oak Hef, Saint Arnold Lawnmower and Art Car, Firestone Walker Union Jack and Real Ale Fireman’s 4 (a few bonus beers may be added on). And since July 4 falls on a Tuesday, it’s steak night as well.

Fourth of July Celebration with Platypus Brewing and Tacodeli

With a great view of the “Freedom Over Texas” fireworks, Platypus Brewing and Tacodeli, 1902 Washington, invite guests to a 4th of July parking lot party from 5 to 11 p.m. Enjoy beer, wine, soft drinks, music, tacos, burgers and sausages. Kids welcome and entry is free.

EXPAND Sundown at the Grove returns to keep things cool this summer. Photo by Katya Horner

Wednesday, July 5

Sundown at the Grove

The Grove, 1611 Lamar, brings back its popular Sundown at the Grove summer series, featured every Wednesday evening between July 5 and August 30. Patrons can enjoy samples from featured local craft breweries (or wineries) alongside DJ sets and savory food pairings with made-to-order food stations. The first Sundown at the Grove takes place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. and features 8th Wonder Brewery. Tickets are $20.

Thursday, July 6

King’s Cares at King’s BierHaus

King’s Bierhaus, 2044 East T C Jester, will kick off its brand new charity initiative, King’s Cares, from 5 to 10 p.m. On the first Thursday of every month, 20 percent of the day’s sales proceeds will be donated to a local charity nominated by you. Leave a comment on King’s BierHaus' Facebook page naming the charity you would like to nominate and the cause it supports. King’s BierHaus will pick four of the nominated charities that will be entered into a “Vote Off”. The charity with the most votes in the “Vote Off” poll will win the donation for that specific month. Thursday specials at King’s BierHaus include 50 percent off all bottles of wines, $5 bites, $6 signature drafts, $7 cocktails and reverse happy hour from 9 p.m. to midnight.

A Tour of Southern Italy at Italian Cultural & Community Center

Join the ICCC, 1101 Milford, for a wine tasting beginning at 7 p.m. As part of its “Come Wine with Us” series, which debuted last year, the guided wine tasting will offer multiple wines from Southern Italy, presented by Philip Cusimano, and paired with creations from Sud Italia Ristorante chef Alexandre Scarafile. Tickets are $55 for members and $65 for nonmembers,

Friday, July 7

Familia Zuccardi Wine Dinner at Churrascos Westchase

Churrascos Westchase, 9705 Westheimer, invites guests to a Familia Zuccardi Wine Dinner from 6 to 10 p.m. For $59.95 per person, enjoy wine-paired courses, including zucchini chips with bleu cheese aioli, Gulf shrimp with habanero beurre blanc, quail “knots” with brown butter mole, grilled bone-in pork chop for two and chocolate sorbet.

Saturday, July 8

The Rose Shrimp Boil at the Pasadena Convention Center

Breast health organization The Rose will hosts its largest fundraiser at the Pasadena Convention Center, 7902 Fairmont, from 4 to 8 p.m. The 28th annual shrimp boil offers live music, a kid’s zone, auctions, and shrimp, of course. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children age four to ten, with tables and sponsorships options available.

Intro to Texas Wines at Houston Arboretum & Nature Center

From 7 to 9:30 p.m., the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center, 4501 Woodway, invites guests to learn about Texas wines as wine expert Dr. Russ Kane guides the class through a tasting of select vintages. Cost is $40 for members and $65 for nonmembers.

