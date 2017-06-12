This Week in Houston Food Events: Wings, Beer and Cabs for Dads

EXPAND Dads can eat free at Pluckers on their special day. Photo by Melissa Skorpil

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All summer long

Half-off wine special at Damian's Cucina Italiana

This summer from June though August, Damian's Cucina Italiana, 3011 Smith, will complement customers meals and their budgets with a bottle of wine from its vast selection for 50 percent off. Any bottle, any day, for lunch or dinner.

Monday through Friday

National Rosé Day at Bistro Provence

Rosé lovers should hit Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial, where owner Genevieve Guy is unlocking the door to her wine room and bringing out her impressive selections of French rosé wines, marking down each bottle by 50 percent in the process.

Tuesday through Saturday

Chef’s Menu Series: Cantonese Cuisine at SaltAir Seafood Kitchen

SaltAir Seafood Kitchen, 3029 Kirby, has launched its second SaltAir Chef’s Menu Series, with menus based off locations central to The Tropic of Cancer, 23 degrees north of the equator. This week, chef Brandi Key’s menu will feature the indigenous ingredients and cultural preparations of the Guangdong Province of China, with dishes including sweet corn and crab soup in a Cantonese broth, steamed ginger fish with sticky rice and water spinach, chili-salt crispy duck and ginger milk custard. Cost is $45 per person, plus tax and gratuity.

Tuesday, June 13

Guest Chef Outdoor Cooking Series at Eight Row Flint

Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, is hosting its first Outdoor Cooking Series featuring a guest chef—Jason White, chef de cuisine of the upcoming Theodore Rex (the next generation of Justin Yu's Oxheart). Although this is the first time the team at Eight Row has invited a guest chef the series, White has been close with the Agricole family since opening Revival Market with chef Ryan Pera back in 2011. Stop by to get $15 plates of coal-grilled chicken with green garlic broth and chicken fat rice from 5 p.m. until they sell out (the special will also be available on Tuesdays, June 20 and 27).

Wednesday, June 14

Landry’s “Dining through the Decades” at Willie G’s Seafood & Steaks

Landry’s Inc. is kicking off its Houston Chef Series: “Dining through the Decades” with Jose Parada of Willie G’s Seafood & Steaks, 1605 Post Oak. The private and exclusive dining experience will tour through the 20th century and feature five wine-paired courses, including dishes such as Maine lobster and duck liver parfait, dover sole meunière and pepper-crusted filet mignon. Dinner is at 7 p.m. and cost is $95 per person or $80 for Landry’s Select Club members (plus tax and gratuity).

Picnic Wines Sip & Stroll at Rainbow Lodge

From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., guests are invited to a Picnic Wines event at Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella. Keeping it light for summer, the event will feature sip and stroll format with casual attire. Cost is $35 per person inclusive in advance, or $40 at the door on day of event. Enjoy wines alongside dishes such as Gulf shrimp with tomato, green olive, capers and pickled jalapeño, grilled flank steak chimichurri and spiced stonefruit crumble.

Thursday, June 15

Pre-Father’s Day Beer and Grill Dinner at the Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, is getting a jumpstart on Father’s Day with this special dinner, featuring a grand mixed-grill menu carefully paired with a specially selected beer. Start with an appetizer and beer cocktail, then enjoy quail, pork tenderloin, a cabrito taco and carne asada alongside charro beans, poblano grits and a Modelo Especial. The dinner concludes with Pacifico beer paired with chocolate sopapillas. Cost for the three-course celebration is $49.95, plus tax and gratuity.

Pre-Father’s Day Wine Dinner at Ouisie's Table

Guests can enjoy a Pre-Father’s Day Wine Dinner at Ouisie's Table, 3939 San Felipe, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The River Oaks restaurant will pair five manly courses—think scallop over spicy cabbage, blue-cheese-stuffed beef roulade and chocolate lava cake—with five selected wines from the acclaimed Russian River Valley Paul Hobbs Winery. The dinner costs $95 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 713-528-2264.

Treat dad to some cab at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse Photo by Andreas Levers

Friday, June 16

Dads and Cabs at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse Houston Galleria

In honor of Father’s Day, Pappas Bros. Steakhouse Houston Galleria, 5839 Westheimer, will host a Dads and Cabs event beginning at 5:30 p.m. Guests can taste over 15 Cabernet Sauvignons from all over the world while enjoying a chef selection of seasonal hors d’oeuvres. Cost is $115 per person plus tax and gratuity. Call 71-780-7352.

Balanced Wine Dinner at The Pearl at The Sam Houston Hotel

The Pearl, 1117 Prairie, will host its inaugural wine dinner—Balanced—beginning at 7 p.m. The evening’s special menu will consist of four wines paired by sommelier Kris Harrup, along with kitchen creations including snapper crudo, crab salad, pork chop with sautéed mushrooms and chocolate cake. Cost is $100/person, plus tax and gratuity, and seating is limited. For reservations, call 832-200-8800.

Saturday, June 17

BBQ, Beer & Bingo at the Houston Arboretum

Enjoy a fun evening of bbq and beer while playing bingo at the Houston Arboretum, 4501 Woodway. From 6 to 8:30 p.m., there will be five rounds of bingo and nature-themed trivia. Barbecue, Saint Arnold beverages and Katz iced coffee will be served until supplies run out. Pre-registration is required. Bingo sheets provided, daubers will be sold for $3 each. Cost is $20 for members and $35 for non-members.

Sunday, June 18

Dads eat free at Pluckers Wing Bar

Pluckers Wing Bar, 1400 Shepherd, 10407 Katy, will be offering free meals for dads on Father's Day. All dads can enjoy a complimentary entree, side and a non-alcoholic beverage from Pluckers' extensive menu when they post a photo of their family at the restaurant to Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #Pluckers.

Father’s Day Pig Roast at Revival Market

Revival Market, 550 Heights, is throwing a Father’s Day Pig Roast from 2 to 6 p.m. The neighborhood spot will be roasting a whole pig and serving plates with pulled pork, three sides, dessert and a drink wristband (good for beer). Pre-sale tickets are $25 each and can be purchased online, in store or via phone 713-880-8463. Door tickets will be $30 each.

Father’s Day Highland Park Whiskey Tasting at Reserve 101

Reserve 101, 1201 Caroline, is hosting a Father’s Day Highland Park Whiskey Tasting at 5 p.m. Led by Reserve 101 co-owner Mike Raymond, the tasting will feature limited edition bottles from Highland Park, as well as the 12 year and Dark Origins. Tickets can be purchased for $55/person.

