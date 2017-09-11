This Week in Houston Food Events: 55-Cent Po' Boys and Poke Fundraisers

EXPAND Antone's is celebrating 55 years with 55-cent pricing all week long. Photo by COOPER+RICCA

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All week long

55-cent po’ boys at Antone's Famous Po' Boys

Antone's Famous Po' Boys is celebrating its 55th anniversary by offering 55-cent po' boys all week long. From 1 to 3 p.m. every day, guests can get Antone’s signature Original po’ boy with ham, salami, provolone, chow-chow relish, mayo and pickles – normally priced at $5.95 – for 55 cents. Its Super Original (with extra meat and cheese), turkey and tuna po’ boys – each normally priced at $6.95 – will be sold for $1.55. All of Antone’s deli and hot sandwiches (excluding fried po’ boys) – typically priced from $7.95 to $9.25 – will be available for $5.55. The 55-cent pricing will be offered at Antone’s two locations on the West Loop, 4520 San Felipe, and North Loop, 2724 West TC Jester); along with Antone’s grab-and-go kiosks (weekdays only) in Greenway Plaza, 3 Greenway Plaza, Suite C-118, and the Downtown Tunnels, 811 Louisiana, Suite m130a. Continuing its relief efforts (Antone's donated more than 11,000 sandwiches last week to first responders, volunteers and storm victims at the Houston Police Department, Texas Children's Hospital and Methodist Hospital), Antone's will also be donating a portion of proceeds from its anniversary promotion to Harvey relief through the Houston Food Bank.

EXPAND Eat poke, help rebuild. Photo by Dragana Harris

Monday through Friday

Bowls to Rebuild at SeaSide Poke

After feeding first responders through the weekend, SeaSide Poke, 2118 Lamar, continues support of Hurricane Harvey relief efforts with a poke-filled "Bowls to Rebuild" fundraiser. For every bowl sold through Friday, September 15, the restaurant will donate $1 to Rebuilding Together Houston, a local organization that repairs homes for low-income, elderly homeowners.

Tuesday, September 12

Quiz For A Cause at Conservatory

Conservatory, 1010 Prairie, and Greeks Who Drink are hosting a special Tuesday Trivia "Quiz For A Cause" beginning at 8 p.m. The event will feature Saint Arnold Brewing Company and Arte Pizzeria, with donations being taken for Hurricane Harvey relief via The Houston Food Bank. Prizes include a gift basket from Saint A and $50 worth of gift cards.

Wednesday, September 13

Miner Family Winery Dinner at Rainbow Lodge

Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella, will be hosting a special dinner featuring Napa Valley’s Miner Family Winery from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Guests can enjoy wine-paired dishes including smoked redfish dip canapés, pulled pork sliders with Carolina slaw and mustard dressing, slow-roasted buffalo brisket with black-eyed peas and chocolate ancho torte. Cost is $35 per person through September 12 or $40 per person on event day and includes, wine, food, tax and service. Call 713-861-8666.

Hurricane Harvey Relief Happy Hour at Raven Tower

Raven Tower, 310 North, and Big Give Houston invite locals to help out with flood relief efforts in our area. From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., enjoy happy hour specials, with 10 percent of all proceeds going to the relief fund established by Mayor Sylvester Turner and County Judge Ed Emmett.

Thursday, September 14

Ardbeg & Glenmorangie Tasting with Dan Crowell at Reserve 101

Reserve 101, 1201 Caroline, will be hosting a limited release Ardbeg & Glenmorangie Tasting with brand ambassador Dan Crowell from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $40, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Houston Food Bank to help replenish its pantry after Hurricane Harvey.

Metzker Family Estates Wine Dinner at L'Olivier Restaurant & Bar

L'Olivier Restaurant & Bar, 240 Westheimer, will host a special wine dinner featuring the wines of Metzker Family Estates at 7 p.m. Guests can enjoy courses including prosciutto, melon and goat cheese salad, tropical ceviche and pan-seared diver scallops with Japanese forbidden rice for $95 per person. Call 713-360-6313.

Friday, September 16

Webster Cellars Wine Dinner at Fleming's Town & Country

Napa Valley winemaker Keith Webster and his wife, Chelli Warnock-Webster, will be hosting a wine dinner at Fleming's Town & Country, 788 West Sam Houston Parkway North, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The four-course feast will feature the wines from Webster Cellars, including the 2016 Sauvignon Blanc from Dry Creek, 2012 Right Bank, 2012 Left Bank and their 2012 Reserve. Cost is $125 plus tax and gratuity. For reservations, call 713-827-1120.

Friday through Saturday

Pearland International Festival at Pearland Town Center

The fifth annual Pearland International Festival is bringing a brand new lineup of events to Pearland Town Center, 11200 Broadway, rain or shine. Kick off the weekend with an intimate Friday evening concert from 5 to 10 p.m.; then continue it with a Saturday full of international eats, shopping opportunities, vendor booths, live entertainment and family-friendly activities, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are available for $15 on Friday, $10 on Saturday, or $20 for a two-day pass. Children 12 and under, military and seniors 65 and older can purchase tickets for $5. Saturday’s event also features a “Taste of Pearland” VIP tent with wine, food and fine art, with tickets for $50.

Saturday, September 16

Pét Nat class at Public Services Wine & Whisky

Public Services Wine & Whisky, 202 Travis, and sommelier Justin Vann will be hosting a Pet-Nat class beginning at 2 p.m. The class will take a deep dive into the rapidly growing category of Petillant-Naturel Sparkling wines, with tastings from France, Italy and the USA, along with snacks curated by Karen Man. Cost is $65, plus tax.

Forager’s Dinner at Finca Tres Robles

Guests are invited to a Forager’s Dinner at Finca Tres Robles, 257 North Greenwood, from 6 to 9 p.m. Foragers Kristen Gaetano and Joshua Rosas will be preparing a five-course local and foraged meal along with chef Jason Kerr and Eat My Pralines' Becca Reyenga. Tickets are $55 per person and include beer.

Texas Taco Music Fest at Discovery Green

Celebrate Texas, tacos and music at this family-friendly festival at Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney, from noon to 9 p.m, Highlights include a Restaurant Throw Down Taco Cook-Off, cooking demos, live music, crafts booths, mechanical bull riding and a special kid zone. Tickets range from $10 early-bird access to $120 stage-level VIP.

