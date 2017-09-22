Upcoming Houston Food Events: A.M. Happy Hour and a Morning After Brunch

EXPAND Early risers can hit breakfast happy hour at Liberty Kitchen & Oyster Bar. Photo courtesy of Liberty Kitchen & Oyster Bar

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Early risers will want to check out the new weekend breakfast happy hour at Liberty Kitchen & Oyster Bar, 1050 Studewood. Every Saturday and Sunday from 8 to 9:30 a.m., diners can enjoy their choice of five entrées — like the breakfast "loco moco-ish" fried rice or the mini red velvet waffles and chicken tender — for $7. The deal includes coffee, milk or fresh orange juice. Tack on bloodys and peach bellini margaritas for $2 a pop.

Riel Restaurant, 1927 Fairview, will be hosting a Hennessy Cognac Tasting Charity Dinner, with 100 percent of the proceeds benefiting the Houston Food Bank, on Monday, September 25, from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to sample the finest cognacs that Hennessy has to offer, from its XO to the very exclusive, Richard. Tickets are $130 per person.

The Pass & Provisions, 807 Taft, is hosting a wine dinner with Regan and Carey Mador of Southold Farm + Cellar on Thursday, September 28, at 6:30 p.m. Guests can expect five courses and five wines for $95 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Tickets can be purchased by calling 713-628-9020. Choose option 2 to speak to the host. Tickets are non-refundable, but are transferable.

On Friday, September 29, The Four Seasons Hotel’s Bayou & Bottle, 1300 Lamar, will be hosting a Beam Family Dinner, featuring brand ambassador Frank Krockenberger, at 7:30 p.m. Guests can enjoy four courses and whiskeys from Maker's Mark, Old Grand-Dad, Baker's and Knob Creek. Cost is $75 per persona and seating is limited. The hotel will donate all proceeds from any Jim Beam house products purchased at Bayou & Bottle from Sunday, September 24 through Saturday, September 30 to Mayor Turner’s Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

EXPAND Cane Rosso is one of the top spots lined up to cure your hangover.

Tickets are on sale for The Morning After, A Houston Press Brunch Event, held on Saturday, September 30, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Bayou City Events Center Pavilion, 9401 Knight. Guests can cure their hangovers with bottomless brunch offerings from more than 25 of the hottest eateries, with fan favorites including Boheme, Broken Barrel, Cyclone Anaya’s, Max’s Wine Dive, the Moonshiners, North Italia and Snooze. Tickets are $35 ($45 day of) and include unlimited samplings and eight brunch cocktails, champagne or beer samples. VIP tickets are $65 ($75 day of).

The Whiskies of the World event has been rescheduled to be held on Saturday, September 30, from 7 to 10 p.m. at the JW Marriott Galleria, 5150 Westheimer. Guests can sample more than 200 expressions of Scotch, Bourbon, Irish, Canadian, Japanese, Indian and other whiskies from around the world, all alongside food and cigar pairings. Mingle with knowledgeable ambassadors and fellow enthusiasts, attend seminars conducted by master distillers and brand representatives, and enjoy whiskey all night long. Tickets are $120 for general admission and $145 for VIP (6 p.m. entry), with 50 percent of the sales being donated to Houston’s flood relief.

At 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 30, Yellow Rose and Ouisie’s, 3939 San Felipe, will team up to host a four-course, all-bourbon dinner featuring a number of Yellow Rose’s leading bourbons. The evening begins with passed appetizers and cocktails and follows with courses including a warm panko-crusted goat cheese salad, scallop over roasted vegetables red pepper grits, barbecue pulled pork chalupa and caramel-chocolate molten cake. Cost is just $45 per person plus tax and gratuity, and reservations are required. Call 713-528-2264.

The Epicurean Project returns to Silver Street Studios, 2000 Edwards on Wednesday, October 4, from 6 to 9 p.m. Hosted by Martin Preferred Foods and benefiting Recipe for Success, the event explores the landscape of Houston's top culinary artists as they compete with the finest ingredients from local purveyors, while guests sip, savor and discover the latest trends in fine cuisine.

