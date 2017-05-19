Upcoming Houston Food Events: A Memorial Day Crawfish Boil

EXPAND Crush some mudbugs at Max's this memorial day. Photo by Todd Crusham

With the season changing, chef Hisashi Uehara is shaking things up with new summer offerings at AGU Ramen's multiple locations. Features include Parmesan Brussels Sprouts, lightly fried panko-coated sprouts served with yuzu citrus sauce; Vegetarian Ramen, made with zaasai (Japanese green cabbage), kikurage (Japanese mushroom), corn, fresh negi and nori; and Chili Cilantro Tori, a light and clean chicken broth topped with fresh, house-made chicken char siu, aji tamago, crunch menma, fresh negi, nori and topped with a mountain of fresh cilantro and finished with Thai chili. New handcrafted cocktails (available at the Washington, Westheimer and Nassau Bay locations only) include the AGU-tini made with Absolut Mandarin, Stoli Raspberry, Malibu Rum, cranberry and fresh lime juice; and the Tiger Lilly with Ketel One Vodka, Chambord and pineapple juice, among others.

Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella, will host James Watkins from Paul Hobbs Wines for a wine dinner ($145++) on Tuesday, May 23 beginning at 6:30 p.m. Watkins will be bringing wines from the famous Napa Valley vineyards, including a selection of hard-to-score Cabernet. Chef Mark Schmidt will prepare a menu highlighting the restaurant’s May garden harvest, with dishes including summertime cocktail blue crab claws; Gulf tuna au poivre with stewed tomato and okra; andouille and cornbread stuffed Texas quail with field peas and twice-baked cheddar soufflé with black olive caramel. Call 713-861-8666.

EXPAND What's better than a whiskey tasting? One that donates 100 percent of the proceeds to charity. Photo by Raphaël Chekroun

Reserve 101, 1201 Caroline, is hosting a Hudson Whiskey tasting on Wednesday, May 24, with brand ambassador Han Shan. Tickets are $20 each, and all proceeds from the event will go to the Rescued Pets Movement. The tasting will start promptly at 6:30 p.m.

Join Hotel Derek, 2525 West Loop South, for its first Float & Flick of the year on Friday, May 26. Guests can enjoy bites from Revolve Kitchen + Bar’s summer menu, plus fruit cocktails and local craft beers, all while viewing Back To The Future on SPLASH Pool’s three-story movie wall. Tickets are limited and cost $20 per person and include gourmet popcorn, one drink ticket, self parking and access to SPLASH Pool starting at 7:30 p.m. The movie will begin after sunset (anywhere from 8:15 to 8:30 p.m.). RSVP to ladyderek@destinationhotels.com.

Hit Tomball’s Historic Depot Plaza, 201 South Elm, for the Honky Tonk Chili Challenge on Saturday, May 27. Guests can expect things to heat up with spicy chili and hot guitar licks from some of the best talent in Texas, and there will also be festival foods, vendors, a kids zone and summertime fun for all ages. Admission and parking are free. Gates open at 11 a.m.

MAX’s Wine Dive Fairview, 214 Fairview, is hosting a Memorial Day Crawfish Boil on Monday, May 29, from 11 a.m. until the mudbugs run out ($5 per pound and five pounds for $20). The Fairview locale will also be hosting a wine tasting on Tuesday, May 30, from 5 p.m. to closing. This month’s theme is California wines, with wine tasting and food pairings including Buckhorn “Migration” Chardonnay, paired with a smoked salmon tartine, dill cream cheese and red onion caper relish; Landmark Chardonnay, paired with fried oyster lettuce wraps with peanut sauce and sriracha gastrique; Landmark Pinot Noir, paired with beef carpaccio with toasted pine nuts, truffle oil and shaved parmesan; and Stone Street Cabernet, paired with short rib flats with cilantro aioli and habanero mango pico. The wine tasting is $35 and includes food pairings (tickets can be purchased at the restaurant).

Houston-area women are invited to come together to celebrate the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at the St. Jude Gold Luncheon, held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, June 2, at Hilton Houston Post Oak, 2001 Post Oak. Guests will enjoy a three-course meal, silent and live auctions and inspiring St. Jude family stories. Tickets are $150 for individuals and $1,500 for a table of ten. RSVP by Friday, May 26.

Save the date: In anticipation of its June issue, which announces the list of the Top 50 BBQ Joints in Texas, Texas Monthly is hosting its first annual BBQ MeatUp. The event will be held at Silver Street Studios, 2000 Edwards, on Saturday, June 24 from 6 to 9 p.m., with a lineup of pitmasters including Ronnie Killen and Manny Torres of Killen’s Barbecue, Will Buckman of CorkScrew BBQ, Jordan Jackson of Bodacious Bar-B-Q (Longview), Arnis Robbins of Evie Mae's Pit Barbecue (Lubbock) and Leonard Botello IV of Truth Barbeque (Brenham); plus Houston chefs Yunan Yang of Pepper Twins, Ken Bridge and Felix Florez of Ritual, and Tatsu Aikawa and Takuya “Tako” Matsumoto of Ramen Tatsu-Ya. Tickets are on sale now for $85 and include all food and drink.

