This Week In Houston Food Events: Dim Sum For a Cause at Yauatcha and More

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings for a good cause, Hurricane Harvey relief:

From now until October 1, all Yauatcha locations around the world will come together to help the Houston community by donating a portion of revenue from a special selection of menu items to the American Red Cross Houston. 15 percent of revenue from the following menu items will be donated: The Lychee & Rose martini ($14) off the cocktail list, steam sea prawn dumpling with caviar from the dim sum menu ($12), and the raspberry delice ($12) off the dessert menu.

During the month of September, Arnaldo Richards' Picos will be donating $5 to the American Red Cross Houston for every "Fajitas For Two” purchased from Wednesday through Sunday.

Pappas Bro.'s Steakhouse locations, 1200 McKinney in Downtown and 5839 Westheimer in the Galleria, have extended its Houston Restaurant Weeks menu offerings from September 3 through September 8.

Also just a note, the 2017 Taste of Houston Festival has been rescheduled from this coming weekend and will now take place at Town Green Park in The Woodlands, 2099 Lake Robbins, on Saturday, October 14 and Sunday, October 15. The event is now a benefit for the victims of Hurricane Harvey. All ticket proceeds will be donated to the fund set up by JJ Watt for Harvey Relief. Tickets are $5 at the gate but if you can bring a can of food for Montgomery County Food Bank you can take $2 off that ticket price. Proceeds from the Carnival rides will go to first responders affected by the Hurricane.