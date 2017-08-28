This Week in Houston Food Events: A Breakfast Debut Worth Relishing

EXPAND Relish Restaurant & Bar is debuting its counter-service breakfast with parfaits, morning tacos and hot honey chicken biscuits. Photo by Julie Soefer

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All week long

Houston Restaurant Weeks

Time is running out to enjoy Houston Restaurant Weeks, which is running through Labor Day, Monday, September 4. Throughout the fundraising event, which raised a record-breaking $2,015,157.77 for the Houston Food Bank last year, diners can enjoy specially priced multi-course prix-fixe menus at a growing list of more than 200 participating restaurants. Check out our guide to this year's Best HRW Bets, from steakhouse dinner to Big Easy brunch.

Monday through Thursday

Summer Lobster Special at The Palm Houston

The Palm Houston, 6100 Westheimer, is continuing its popular summer lobster tradition through August 31. Guests can claw-crack and butter-soak the four-pound lobster dinner for two for $99, with a choice of two starters like watermelon and burrata salad, classic Caesar salad and lobster bisque, plus a jumbo Nova Scotia lobster split for two and served with melted butter and lemon choice of one vegetable or potato side, served family-style.

Monday through Friday

Back to School Specials at Good Dog Houston

Good Dog Houston, located 903 Studewood, 1312 West Alabama, is celebrating the beginning of the school year by offering teachers, students, and school staff a free side with purchase of a hot dog and drink. The offer is available to those who show their school identification from Monday, August 28 through Friday, September 1. In addition, students, teachers, administrators and school staff at University of St. Thomas, Annunciation Orthodox School and Kipling Street Academy receive a standing discount of 10 percent off all year long at the West Alabama location.

Tuesday, August 29

Breakfast Debut and #TacoTuesday at Relish Restaurant & Bar

Relish Restaurant & Bar, 2810 Westheimer, is debuting a new counter-service breakfast, and is offering a "$1 Taco + Topo Chico Tuesday" promotion with $1 breakfast tacos served with a bottle of Topo Chico sparkling mineral water from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the day of the launch (limit four per customer, dine-in only). Breakfast Tacos will be a staple on the daily breakfast menu, as will hot honey fried chicken biscuits, seasonal muffins and scones; fruit and granola parfait and bagels and lox. The breakfast program will be served Monday through Friday, from 7 to 11 a.m. A weekend brunch program is planned, which will be announced in September.

Bingo at Henderson Heights Pub

Neighborhood pub Henderson Heights, 908 Henderson, is hosting its first Bingo Night, featuring games, prizes and Karbach brews, beginning at 7 p.m.

EXPAND Get a head start on the long weekend with a tequila-soaked enchilada feast at Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen. Photo courtesy of Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen

Wednesday, August 30

Sundown at The Grove

The Grove, 1611 Lamar, closes out its Sundown at the Grove summer series from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Patrons can enjoy samples from featured local craft breweries (or wineries) alongside DJ sets and savory food pairings with made-to-order food stations, with the final Sundown featuring Karbach brews. Tickets are $20.

Demetrio Premium Tequila at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, will be celebrating the last few days before the long Labor Day weekend with a special Tequila Dinner, featuring Demetrio Premium Tequila pairings alongside a four-course menu. Dishes include carnita tostados, a Mexican-style Caesar salad, a flight of mini enchiladas and capirotada, a Mexican-style bread pudding. The dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. and costs $55 per person plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required by calling 713-334-7295.

Tequila & Tamales Night, Test Kitchen at Brasil

Join Brasil, 2604 Dunlavy, for Tequila & Tamales night, as the kitchen debuts brand new tequila and tamale specials from 5 to 10 p.m.

Thursday, August 31

National Eat Outside Day at The Burger Joint

The Burger Joint, 2703 Montrose, is partnering with Buffalo Bayou Brewing Company for a special Pint Night in honor of National Eat Outside Day. Burger Joint will supply the eats and the patio, while Buffalo Bayou is supplying the $5 pints (with $3 Buffalo Bayou pint glass refills) from 6 to 10 p.m. Try brews like the 1836 Copper Ale, Pineappel Pinneappel Pinaeppel Tripel or Watermelon Whit.

Friday, September 1

Hot Dog Days of Summer at Kenny & Ziggy’s West University

Kenny & Ziggy's West U, 5172 Buffalo Speedway, will be rolling out not one, not two, not three, but six specialty hot dogs in a Frankly Speaking section of a new menu. The move comes as more and more families with children have filled the eatery's booths, prompting deli-maven Ziggy Gruber to add more kid-appealing and family-friendly foods. Among the hot dog choices are Da Bronx, topped with potato salad and mustard; the Rubenesque, heaped with corned beef, sauerkraut and Russian dressing; and the Slaw & Order with pastrami, K&Z mustard and cole slaw. All six styles come with house-cut fries and sell for $12.95.

Friday through Sunday

BrewMasters Craft Beer Festival at Moody Gardens Convention Center

Beer lovers won’t want to miss the BrewMasters Craft Beer Festival, held at Moody Gardens Convention Center, 7 Hope. The main events include a Nach-Yo Ordinary Tequila Tasting and Brewmaster’s Pub Crawl on Friday, the Texas Tasting Tour and BrewHaHa Grand Tasting on Saturday and a Brew-B-Que on Sunday. Tickets are $165 for a weekender pass, or individual events are available for purchase.

