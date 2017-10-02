This Week in Houston Food Events: Steaks, $1 Tacos and Oktoberfest Biers

EXPAND Smith & Wollensky if offering a “Then & Now” anniversary special to celebrate 40 years. Photo courtesy of Smith & Wollensky

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All month long

“Then & Now” Anniversary Specials at Smith & Wollensky

In honor of its 40th anniversary, the team at Smith & Wollensky, 4007 Westheimer, will take guests on a journey with a special “Then & Now” presentation of a dry-aged USDA Prime New York Strip, offered in classic and contemporary preparations throughout October. Guests can enjoy a unique 40-day dry-aged preparation, presented larger in size than the traditional at 18 ounces. The classic steak will be simply broiled, served with creamed spinach, roasted mushrooms and buttermilk onion rings – three classic sides still adorning the menu today.

Become a Masta’ of Pasta at D’Amico’s

October is National Pasta Month, and D’Amico’s Italian Market Café in Rice Village, 5510 Morningside, will be celebrating all month long by offering three off-menu specials each week. Now through Saturday, October 7, the eatery will showcase its housemade cannelloni, one with beef, one with seafood and one with spinach. Week Two (Sunday, October 8 through Saturday, October 14) will feature long pastas, each made daily. Week Three focuses on gnocchi, prepared three different ways. Look for spinach and potato with specially prepared sauces and toppings. Finally, on Week Four, stuffed pastas like ravioli and tortellini will be offered with a variety of meat and cheese fillings. The final three days of the month will feature four of the best-selling Pasta Month specials from the previous weeks.

October Cupcake of the Month at Ooh La La Dessert Boutique

Rocky Road is the cupcake of the month at Ooh La La Dessert Boutique, 23920 Westheimer, 20155 Park Row, 770 West Sam Houston Parkway North. The classic ice cream has been cupcake-ified, with a jumbo chocolate cake studded with chocolate chips and almond pieces, filled with marshmallow fluff and crowned with chocolate buttercream, chopped almonds, mini marshmallows and a chocolate syrup drizzle. The cupcake is available all month in the cases at bakeries in Town & Country, Park Row and Cinco Ranch.

All week long

Pork Schnitzel Burger at Hopdoddy Burger Bar

Hopdoddy Burger Bar, 4444 Westheimer, 5510 Morningside, 142 Vintage Park, will be honoring Oktoberfest with the limited time Pork Schniztel Burger, made with a beer bread bun, a spiced pork schnitzel patty, Swiss, sweet and sour cabbage and whole grain mustard. The special is available all week long and through Tuesday, October 10.

Tuesday, October 3

Outdoor Cooking Series at Eight Row Flint

On Tuesdays in October from 5 to 7 p.m., chef Paul Lewis is taking over the outdoor grill at Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale. Lewis will prepare a Thai dish featuring Chiang Mai-style sausage with Thai-spiced head-on prawns, crispy jasmine rice, spicy green chile dip and persimmon som tum salad.

EXPAND The Baja grilled fish tacos can be had for $1 a pop. Photo courtesy of Fuzzy's Taco Shop

Wednesday, October 4

National Taco Day at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, multiple locations, is celebrating its favorite day of the year, National Taco Day, with $1 tacos all day long. The dollar taco deal will include most of Fuzzy’s signature Baja tacos (including breakfast tacos), served on the diners’ choice of a soft or crispy shell with proteins including chicken, brisket, ground beef, pork, veggies, grilled or tempura fish, grilled or tempura shrimp, fajita chicken, or fajita beef, and topped with garlic sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, cilantro and feta. Fuzzy’s breakfast tacos feature choice of eggs, bacon, cheese, potatoes, chorizo and shrimp.

Real Ale Beer Dinner at The Hay Merchant

Real Ale owner Brad Farbstein will be in town, and to celebrate, The Hay Merchant, 1100 Westheimer, is letting guests build their own beer dinner with a selection of off-the-menu dishes paired with Real Ale beers. Order just one pairing or all five. Dinner begins at 5 p.m.

The Epicurean Project returns at Silver Street Studios

The Epicurean Project returns to Silver Street Studios, 2000 Edwards, from 6 to 9 p.m. Hosted by Martin Preferred Foods and benefiting Recipe for Success, the event explores the landscape of Houston's top culinary artists as they compete with the finest ingredients from local purveyors, while guests sip, savor and discover the latest trends in fine cuisine.

Thursday, October 5

1792 release party at Eight Row Flint

Beverage genius Morgan Weber selected his first barrel of 1792 from the Barton Distillery four months ago, and Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, is celebrating its release with a flight special offered from 6 to 8 p.m. Sip 1792 Small Batch, 1792 proprietary 8 Row and a 1792 proprietary cocktail for $18. The 1792 is a super spicy high rye bourbon with a higher rye content than any other bourbon in the Sazarac Portfolio.

Friday and Saturday

Oktoberfest 2017 at Saint Arnold Brewery

Don your best dirndl and lederhosen to be crowned King or Queen of Oktoberfest at Saint Arnold Brewery, 2000 Lyons. Rather than hosting a ticketed event, this year the beer hall will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on both days. You can purchase any beer and German-style food you desire; or for $15, you can get a 20 ounce Oktoberfest mug and a 20 ounce beer.

Friday through Sunday

King's Oktoberfest at King’s Biergarten

The sixth annual King's Oktoberfest celebration kicks off at King’s Biergarten, 1329 East Broadway, with a massive three-day extravaganza. Guests can expect a variety of biers, brats and wursts, Austrian-German bands, and fun events like the Bavarian Strongman competition, arm wresting, beer pong competition and adult carnival games including bull riding, local celebrity dunking booth, hammer strength and jousting. And don't forget to save the date: The Heights area King’s BierHaus, 2044 East T.C. Jester, will be debuting its celebrations on Friday, October 20, through Sunday, October 22. Tickets are $12 to $60.

Sunday, October 8

The $1 Millionth Dollar Bash at OKRA Charity Saloon

Congrats all, Houston has collectively donated $1 million dollars at OKRA Charity Saloon, 924 Congress. The watering hole will be writing the check that brings its donation total to Houston-based 501(c)3 organizations to $1 million dollars and celebrating with a party from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Expect Paulie's cookies, Morningstar doughnuts, tamales, special million dollar inspired cocktails, a brass band, a champagne toast, check presentations, and fun. Cover is $10 or bring a donation for Harvey relief.

