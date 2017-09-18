This Week in Houston Food Events: Burgers, Beers and Brats

EXPAND Hopdoddy's latest special combines a beer-braised brat and a burger. Photo courtesy of Hopdoddy Burger Bar

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All football season long

Texas Schools Beer Special at Balls Out Burger

Balls Out Burger, 1603 North Durham, is running a Texas-centric beer special this football season: When Texas Schools Are Playing, Beers Prices Are Falling. While any Texas football team, college or NFL, is on the television, all Saint Arnold beers are $1 off.

Now through October 15

Oktoberfest menu at Charivari Restaurant

Oktoberfest celebrations have begun at Charivari Restaurant, 2521 Bagby, where guests can find a special daily lunch and dinner featuring dishes like weissewurst, jaeger schnitzel and obazda, a Bavarian cheese specialty served with pretzel.

All week long

The Lil' Brat at Hopdoddy Burger Bar

Now through Tuesday, September 26, The Lil’ Brat ($10) will be available at Hopdoddy Burger Bar, 4444 Westheimer, 5510 Morningside, 142 Vintage Park. The burger features a beer-braised Beeler’s Brat on top of an angus beef patty along with roasted red peppers, caramelized onion, melted provolone, sweet grain mustard and a special house made poppy seed bun.

Tuesday, September 19

Outdoor Cooking Series: Chile Rellenos with Troy Witherspoon of Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co. at Eight Row Flint

Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, continues its Tuesday Outdoor Cooking Series with guest chef Troy Witherspoon of Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co. who will serve up his take on brisket chile rellenos on Tuesdays, September 19 and 26. Witherspoon will be putting his spin on chile rellenos based on a dish he tried at a barbecue joint in North Texas, with brisket chile rellenos stuffed with goat cheese, epazote and lime and served with a side of broccolini, onions, grapefruit and fresh horseradish. Eight Row will also be pouring Buffalo Bayou’s Crush City IPA during the series, and the brewery is donating every dollar of this current batch of Crush City, no matter where it’s poured, to victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Tuesday through Sunday

Five-Year Anniversary Celebrations at Lucille’s

Lucillle’s, 5512 La Branch, will be hosting a week on festive events to celebrate five years of serving Houston; and in an effort to give back to Houston after Hurricane Harvey, executive chef-owner, Chris Williams is donating 15 percent of all sales from the week to Mayor Sylvester Turner's Hurricane Relief Fund through the Greater Houston Community Foundation. Daily specials include Tuesday’s Brunch All Day, a five-course Tour de Bubbles dinner on Wednesday, Thursday’s Southern-Inspired Dim Sum dinner, live music and half-price wine on Friday, a Tiki Party & Pig Roast on Saturday, and a classic Sunday brunch. Reservations are required for all events. Call 713-568-2505.

War of the Roses at Bistro Provence

Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial, will host the War of the Rosés dinner beginning at 7 p.m. Six wines will be divided among the first second and third courses of French cuisine, with three bottles from New Vintage Wines across the table from three wines from Houston’s French Country Wines. Each wine from New Vintage will be paired against one from French Country Wines, and both will be paired with a dish from Bistro Provence. It will be a battle to the last drop. The cost per person is $67 plus tax and gratuity. Reservations require a deposit via Paypal. For reservations, call 713-827-8008 or email bistro_provence@sbcglobal.net.

EXPAND Balls Out Burger is introducing Game Night to its burger-fied repertoire. Photo courtesy of Balls Out Burger

Thursday, September 21

Come to the Table at The Beacon

Hosted by The Beacon, 1212 Prairie, from 6 to 9:30 p.m., Come to the Table brings together top culinary talent, including Lyle Bento from Southern Goods, Maurizio Ferrarese from Quattro at Four Seasons Hotel and Phillippe Gaston from Izakaya, to raise funds for The Beacon and its programs that serve Houston’s homeless. The evening kicks off with hors d’oeuvres and wine pairings at the Garden Party Reception in Nancy’s Garden, and continues with a wine-paired, four-course meal and live auction. Tickets begin at $500, with additional sponsorship opportunities available.

Game Night at Balls Out Burger

Beginning this Thursday and running every Thursday after, Balls Out Burger will host corn hole and darts competitions. Prizes come in the form of a $25 gift card to the winners of each tournament. Sign up will take place between 6 and 6:45 p.m. and the tournaments start at 7 p.m.

Friday, September 22

Come Wine With Us: A Stroll on the Tuscan Hills at ICCC

The Italian Cultural & Community Center, 1101 Milford, will host a wine tasting beginning at 7 p.m. The guided tasting will offer multiple wines from the region of Tuscany, presented by Philip Cusimano and paired with chef Patrick Brunelli Guerra’s creations from Ciao a Presto Catering. Cost is $55 for members and $65 for non-members, and the registration deadline is Wednesday, September 20.

Saturday, September 23

A Taste of Lake Houston Festival at Town Center Park

Kingwood’s Town Center Park, 8 North Main, will host A Taste of Lake Houston, from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. The full day event offers adult fun and games, local entertainment, craft beer and wine, top area food trucks and eateries, fine arts, karaoke and a vendor market. Admission is free.

SHRP Food Truck Festival at Sam Houston Race Park

This second annual food truck festival will take place at Sam Houston Race Park, 7575 North Sam Houston Parkway West, from 1 to 7 p.m. The day will bring together top food trucks — including favorites like Casian King, Cousins Maine Lobster and Rita’s Italian Ice, plus craft beer tastings, live music and family-friendly fun. Tickets start at $10 (with two-for-one specials through Friday, September 22) and are free for kids 12 and under.

Saturday and Sunday

Texas Hot Sauce Festival Bayou City Event Center

The 17th annual Texas Hot Sauce Festival will take place at the Bayou City Event Center, 9401 Knight, on Saturday (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and Sunday (noon to 5 p.m.). Vendors include Big Daddy’s Hot Sauces, Bravado Spice, Texas Beer Bus, Pat’s Wings on Wheels and Texas Cajun Crawfish, to name a few. Tickets are $10 and free for kids 12 and under. The festival benefits the Snowdrop Foundation, which raises money for pediatric cancer patients.

Sunday, September 24

Houston BBQ Throwdown at Saint Arnold Brewery

The third annual Houston BBQ Throwdown will take place at Saint Arnold Brewery, 2000 Lyons, from 1 to 4 p.m. The event is a collaboration with the Houston Barbecue Festival, where barbecue fans can taste dishes from top area pitmasters as they smoke up their best interpretations of Houston-style barbecue. Participating restaurants include (subject to change) Beaver’s Westheimer, Blood Bros. BBQ, The Brisket House, El Burro & the Bull, Feges BBQ (People’s Choice winner from 2016), Gatlin’s BBQ, Harlem Road Texas BBQ, Pappa Charlies Barbeque, Pinkerton’s Barbecue, The Pit Room, Roegel’s Barbecue Co, Tejas Chocolate Craftory and Tin Roof BBQ, with more to come. Tickets are $65 and include beer and samples of each competition dish. Space is limited.

