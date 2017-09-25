This Week in Houston Food Events: Last Chance for Chile Rellenos

EXPAND Eight Row Flint continues its outdoor cooking series with chile rellenos from Troy Witherspoon. Photo by Carla Gomez

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Monday, September 25

Hennessy Cognac Tasting Charity Dinner at Riel

Riel Restaurant, 1927 Fairview, will be hosting a Hennessy Cognac Tasting Charity Dinner, with 100 percent of the proceeds benefiting the Houston Food Bank. From 6:30 to 10 p.m., guests will have the opportunity to sample the finest cognacs that Hennessy has to offer, from its XO to the very exclusive Richard. Tickets are $130 per person.

Monday through Saturday

Rosé wines and eats at Bistro Provence

To celebrate the first week of fall and an autumn cleaning of the wine bin, Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial, is creating a week of specials, all made using rosé wines. Try everything from rosé appetizers and desserts to blackboard specials like Provence beef stew.

Tuesday, September 26

Outdoor Cooking Series: Chile Rellenos with Troy Witherspoon of Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co. at Eight Row Flint

Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, continues its Tuesday Outdoor Cooking Series with guest chef Troy Witherspoon of Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co. Witherspoon will be putting his spin on chile rellenos based on a dish he tried at a barbecue joint in North Texas, with brisket chile rellenos stuffed with goat cheese, epazote and lime and served with a side of broccolini, onions, grapefruit and fresh horseradish. Eight Row will also be pouring Buffalo Bayou’s Crush City IPA during the series, and the brewery is donating every dollar of this current batch of Crush City, no matter where it’s poured, to victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Wednesday, September 27

Burgundy Wine Dinner at Rainbow Lodge

Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella, will host The Remarkable 2015 Vintage Wine Dinner with Woodie Stephenson from Boisset Collection beginning at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $145++ per person. Call 713-861-8666 for reservations.

Thursday, September 28

Southold Farm + Cellar Wine Dinner at The Pass & Provisions

The Pass & Provisions, 807 Taft, is hosting a wine dinner with Regan and Carey Mador of Southold Farm + Cellar, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Guests can expect five courses and five wines for $95 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Tickets can be purchased by calling 713-628-9020. Choose option 2 to speak to the host. Tickets are non-refundable, but are transferable.

Friday, September 29

Pinot for the People at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse Downtown

Beginning at 5:30 p.m., Pappas Bros. Steakhouse Houston Downtown, 1200 McKinney, will be celebrating the rapid growth in popularity (and quality) of Pinot Noir. For $75 plus tax and gratuity, guests can join Pappas sommeliers as they showcase the best Pinot Noirs being made today, with selections ranging from the classic Pinot Noir regions of Burgundy and Sonoma to a few under the radar producers. A chef selection of seasonal hors d’oeuvres will be available as well.

Beam Family Dinner at Bayou & Bottle

The Four Seasons Hotel’s Bayou & Bottle, 1300 Lamar, will be hosting a Beam Family Dinner, featuring brand ambassador Frank Krockenberger, at 7:30 p.m. Guests can enjoy four courses and whiskeys from Makers Mark, Old Grand Dad, Bakers and Knob Creek. Cost is $75 per person and seating is limited. The hotel will donate all proceeds from any Jim Beam house products purchased at Bayou & Bottle from Sunday, September 24, through Saturday, September 30, to Mayor Turner’s Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

Friday and Saturday

Galveston Island Shrimp Festival at The Strand

This annual shrimp fest features events like Friday's kick-off and the Lil Shrimp's Parade, Gumbo Stroll and restaurant and amateur cook-off on Saturday. Tickets are $12 for the gumbo tasting and $18 for a beer and shrimp dinner.

EXPAND The Whiskies of the World event returns. Photo by Nico Kaiser

Saturday, September 30

The Morning After, A Houston Press Brunch Event at Bayou City Events Center Pavilion

The Morning After, a Houston Press Brunch Event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Bayou City Events Center Pavilion, 9401 Knight. Guests can cure their hangovers with bottomless brunch offerings from over 25 of the hottest eateries, with fan-favorites including Boheme, Broken Barrel, Cyclone Anaya’s, Max’s Wine Dive, the Moonshiners, North Italia and Snooze. Tickets are $35 ($45 day of) and include unlimited samplings and eight brunch cocktails, champagne or beer samples. VIP tickets are $65 ($75 day of).

Autumn Rosé Festival at Izakaya

From noon to 4:30, Izakaya, 318 Bagby, is hosting an Autumn Rosé Festival, complete with music, a raffle, specialty cocktails, appetizers and plenty of wine sampling. Admission is $25, or skip the cash and bring new (with tags) yoga pants and sweat pants/shirts. Each guests will be given three drink tickets. The event will benefit the Houston Area Women’s Center (HAWC), a non-profit organization which provides shelter, counseling and advocacy for women escaping sexual and domestic violence.

Oktoberfest Houston at The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou Park

Held at The Water Works, 105 Sabine, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Oktoberfest Houston brings a taste of German and Texas culture to town. Enjoy local craft beers and German suds, chicken dance to polka music, and compete in events like the Stein Hoisting Competition. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door, with VIP tickets available for $100 in advance or $125 at the door.

Yom Kippur at Kenny & Ziggy’s

For the first time in its 17-year history, Kenny & Ziggy New York Delicatessen Restaurants, 2327 Post Oak, 5172 Buffalo Speedway, will keep the doors open during Yom Kippur. The restaurants will open at 5:30 p.m. with an extensive ala carte menu of traditional dishes, mostly dairy and vegetarian, for breaking the fast. Seating is open and reservations are not required. This special holiday meal is part of Kenny & Ziggy’s Harvey flood relief program, in which 5 percent of all proceeds, including those from catering sales and from both restaurants, go to the Jewish Federation of Greater Houston. As much of these donations as possible will go to the hard-hit Meyerland and Bellaire areas.

Yellow Rose Bourbon Dinner at Ousie’s

At 7 p.m., Yellow Rose and Ouisie’s, 3939 San Felipe, will team up to host a four-course, all-bourbon dinner featuring a number of Yellow Rose’s leading bourbons. The evening begins with passed appetizers and cocktails and follows with courses including a warm panko-crusted goat cheese salad, scallop over roasted vegetables red pepper grits, barbecue pulled pork chalupa and caramel-chocolate molten cake. Cost is just $45 per person plus tax and gratuity and reservations are required. Call 713-528-2264.

Whiskies of the World at JW Marriott Galleria

The Whiskies of the World event returns to Houston, held from 7 to 10 p.m. at the JW Marriott Galleria, 5150 Westheimer. Guests can sample more than 200 expressions of Scotch, Bourbon, Irish, Canadian, Japanese, Indian, and other whiskies from around the world, all alongside food and cigar pairings. Guests can mingle with knowledgeable ambassadors and fellow enthusiasts, attend seminars conducted by master distillers and brand representatives, and enjoy whiskey all night long. Tickets are $120 for general admission and $145 for VIP (6 p.m. entry).

