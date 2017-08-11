Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Hit the Southern Fried Chicken Fest

Krisp Bird & Batter is just one of the local spots competing at the Southern Fried Chicken Fest. Photo by Gwendolyn Knapp

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

An Evening with the Prisoners at Bosta Kitchen

Friday, 7 to 10 p.m.

1801 Binz

Guests are invited to join Bosta Kitchen for a tasting and dinner pairing featuring The Prisoner Wine Company. Chef Chris Leung's menu will feature four wine-paired courses, including dishes such as ricotta ravioli with lamb and oyster mushrooms, pork belly with crisp potatoes and pomegranate, and dark chocolate cherry financier. An alternative vegetarian menu will also be available and a vineyard specialist will be on hand to discuss each wine.

Southern Fried Chicken Fest at Levy Park

Saturday, 4 to 10 p.m.

3801 Eastside

Hit this chef and culinary artist fried chicken showcase, which will feature wing eating and hot sauce competitions, live music, awards and vendors, and a best fried chicken contest with local vendors like The Waffle Bus, Krisp Bird & Batter and The Bird Food Truck. Tickets are $10 for general admission, with food and beverages available for purchase; VIP tickets are $55, including a fried chicken buffet, drink tickets ($20 value), people’s choice voting card, festival t-shirt and mug, and special VIP seating, restrooms and parking. Children 8 and under are free.

Landry’s “Dining through the Decades” Grand Finale at Vic & Anthony’s

Saturday, 6 p.m.

1510 Texas

Closing out Landry’s “Dining through the Decades” series, the Grand Finale dinner will showcase the talents of all Signature Group executive chefs alongside live music and mixologists. A few of the highlights include oysters Rockefeller pot pie from The Oceanaire, boeuf bourguignon from Brenner’s on the Bayou, pheasant confit crepes from Vic & Anthony’s, and family-style ‘90s treats like sour cherry pop tarts and butterscotch budino. Cost is $165 per person or $150 for members (plus tax and gratuity).

Urban Harvest Farmers Market at Saint Arnold

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

2000 Lyons

The Urban Harvest Farmers Market is bringing the bounty of the garden along with local food vendors to Saint Arnold Brewery. All are invited to grab a beer and shop local, with participating vendors including Lira Rossa Artisan Cheese, Wild South Tea, SINFULL BAKERY, Tejas Heritage Farm, Canopy and Guudbelly, to name a few. Vendors will be on site until 3 p.m., with beer served until 4 p.m.

Pints & Puppies at 8th Wonder Brewery

Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m.

2202 Dallas

Sip suds and show off your four-legged best bud at this pup-friendly pop-up event at 8th Wonder. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at door and include drink specials, raffles and giveaways, and professional photos with your pet, with limited quantity early bird tickets available for $10. A portion of the proceeds will benefit local charities supporting dog rescue.

