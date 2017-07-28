Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Good Dogs and Christmas in July

Good Dog Houston and Saint Arnold team up for one last National Hot Dog Month celebration. Photo by Troy Fields

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Summer Wine Sale Featuring the Loire Valley at 13 Celsius

Saturday, noon to 2 p.m.

3000 Caroline

Sommelier Adele Corrigan and her team are putting on a fantastic all-Loire Valley summer wine sale as part of LoireFest 2017. From bright crisp whites and light fruity reds to refreshing sparklers, guests are invited to learn about the different styles of wines from this region and stock up on their summer collection. Entry is $13 and includes wine samples.

LoireFest Grand Finale at Art of Cellaring

Saturday, 3 to 6 p.m.

2301 Portsmouth

As the citywide celebration of all things Loire Valley wines wraps up, Master Sommelier David Keck — who founded LoireFest back in 2015 — teams up with somm and chef Erin Smith Feges and her husband/chef Patrick Feges for a whole hog feast, including Asian cucumber salad, pit beans and coleslaw, and sliced bread and buns along with tons of wine. Importers, distributors and wine makers will all be onsite to share their best bottles with guests, including Bill Fitch and Byron Bates from Goatboy Imports, and lots of wines to purchase and sample from the portfolios of JD Headrick, Louis Dressner, Kermit Lynch, Vineyard Brands and more. Entry is $30 and tickets can be reserved online now.

Saturday Afternoon Fruity Brews at Good Dog Houston

Saturday, noon to 6 p.m.

903 Studewood, 1312 W. Alabama

Both the Heights and Montrose locations are hosting Saint Arnold Brewing Company for the final National Hot Dog Month celebration. The hot dog joints will be showcasing a six-tap takeover, plus a special Texas bratwurst, swag and raffles. The Montrose location will also offer live blues from 3 to 6 p.m.

Christmas in July at Buffalo Bayou Brewing Company

Saturday, 6 to 9 p.m.

5301 Nolda

The crew over at Buffalo Bayou Brewing Company believes that Christmas should come more than once a year, so they’re going to party like it's December 25, despite the fact that it’s July. The sixth annual Christmas in July party boasts an all-you-can-responsibly-drink array of limited edition beers, Blood Bros. BBQ, Rudy’s Brass Band, ugly sweater contests and photos with Black Santa. Tickets are $30 and include drinks and custom BuffBrew glassware.

Flesh & Bone Brunch at Southern Goods

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

632 West 19th

Southern Goods has teamed up with chef Richard Knight (formerly of Feast and Hunky Dory) and charity group The Houston Zombie Walk to offer a Flesh & Bone Brunch. The zombie hoard can feast on an all-you-can-eat buffet — with dishes like “twig & berry” lamb stew, bone-in barbacoa, whole fish and bone marrow, plus cocktail specials. Tickets are $30.

