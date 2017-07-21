Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Join the Brunch Society

EXPAND B&B Butchers & Restaurant has launched its series of VIP brunch experiences. Photo by Felix Sanchez

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Mixers & Elixirs at the Houston Museum of Natural Science

Friday, 7 to 10 p.m.

5555 Hermann Park

The HMNS opens its doors for the after-hours party with the dinosaurs. Mingle, click cocktails and dance to live music from Electric Circus and DJ Dame Hype. Local food trucks No Mi Streets, D’Lish Curbside and Buttz Gourmet Food Truck will be dishing out the eats. Tickets are $25 or $15 for museum members, with food and drink available for purchase. Ages 21 and up.

Saturday Morning Bake Sale with chef Monica Pope at Fluff Bake Bar

Saturday, 10 a.m. until sold out

314 Gray

Local all-star and Sparrow Cookshop chef Monica Pope will be helming the kitchen at Fluff Bake Bar’s Saturday morning bake shop. Show up early if you want first dibs on the sure to be delectable creations.

The Brunch Society at B&B Butchers & Restaurant

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

1814 Washington

The RTB Event Group to continues its series of upscale, boozy VIP brunch experiences. On select Saturdays (including this one), The Brunch Society will be going down on B&B’s rooftop patio alongside international DJs and live music. For reservations, call 713-862-1814 and mention that you are with The Brunch Society; and mark your calendars for future dates: September 9, September 30 and October 28.

Houston Fajita Festival at HTX Sports Creek

Saturday, 1 to 9 p.m.

2619 Polk

Hit this second annual fajita fest to house fajitas all day long. The fun-filled day will also feature frozen spiked lemonade, a live art mural wall and live music, and a playground for the kids. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children (food and drink sold separately). VIP tickets are $100 and include a fajita buffet, $30 in drink tickets, private spiked lemonade tastings, souvenir mug and t-shirt. Four-packs and child’s VIP tickets are also available.

La Grange Two Year Anniversary Luau

Sunday, 11 a.m. to midnight

2517 Ralph

Wear your brightest lei, coconut bikini and fanciest grass skirt and hula the night away with some piña colada at this Montrose hotspot’s epic two year anniversary luau. Brunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., followed by a tropical party on the patio with DJ Fred Ster.

